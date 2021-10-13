Dijon Announces New Album 'Absolutely'

Dijon has announced his debut album Absolutely, out November 5th.

The highly-anticipated album was recorded over the course of a few fervent weeks whilst in tight confines with a close-knit group of collaborators and friends. The album channels the unfettered emotion of Dijon's live show, which has become a "you had to be there" topic of conversation in the music community with his performance entrancing any witnesses over the last several years.

To coincide with the album announcement, Dijon shares a live performance video of music from the album showcasing the energy and passion pumped into the recording process of Absolutely.

As the song builds, more members of the band are revealed in the rustic, country dining room. Absolutely will also feature the previously released single "Many Times," which arrived with a frantic music video portraying Dijon's writing process in the same environment as the latest live performance video.

Last year saw the release of Dijon's critically-acclaimed EP, How Do You Feel About Getting.

Watch the performance here: