Diddy Set to Host and Executive Produce '2022 Billboard Music Awards' in Las Vegas

MRC and NBC today announced that music mogul and global superstar Sean "DIDDY'' Combs will host the "2022 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs).

This marks exactly 25 years since Combs won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. In addition to his hosting role, Combs will serve as executive producer to reimagine the experience and bring together the best in entertainment, with several surprises planned.

"This will be unlike any awards show - I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," said Sean "DIDDY" Combs. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists, but he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. He is a cultural icon and modern mogul-actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Aside from his own hit albums, Diddy has produced for industry visionaries including this year's Billboard Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige, and performer Burna Boy, as well as The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.

The evening will honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard Charts across all genres of music and showcase spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and can't-miss pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Diddy is a two-time BBMA winner, including Top Rap Song (1997) and Top Rap Artist (1997).

Over the years, Diddy has continued to top Billboard Charts with 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart (15 top 10s; 5 No. 1s); 5 top 10s on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart (including two No. 1s); 63 hits on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart (16 top 10s; 3 No. 1s); 5 top 10s on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart (including 3 No. 1s).

The music mogul is currently working on his highly anticipated seventh studio album. His last solo studio album, Press Play, was released in 2006 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Diddy last took the BBMA stage in 2017 when he made a surprise appearance on what would have been The Notorious B.I.G. 's 45th birthday to pay tribute to the late icon and debut the "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" documentary trailer.

In 1997, Diddy released his debut single, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

The rapper's 1997 song, "I'll Be Missing You," in collaboration with Faith Evans and featuring 112, claimed the coveted top spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Songs of the Summer Chart (as counted down last year on SiriusXM).

As previously announced, the "2022 Billboard Music Awards" will honor Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award. Blige, along with Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform. More information about the BBMAs including additional performers and presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The "2022 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton and Sean "Diddy" Combs are executive producers.

Photo Credit: ADAYLIVING for Combs Enterprises