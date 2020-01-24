Dianne Fraser is Music for Autism's Newest Spotlight Artist

Music for Autism is excited to announce the selection of Dianne Fraser as our most recent Spotlight Artist. The Spotlight Artist distinction is Music for Autism's recognition of not just exceptional musicianship but also dedicated service to those with autism and their families.

Dianne was introduced to Music for Autism in 2011 by Los Angeles-based The Help Group, the largest, most innovative and comprehensive US nonprofit serving children, adolescents and young adults with special needs. On Dianne, President and CEO of The Help Group, Barbara Firestone noted, "Dianne is a remarkable woman with great heart and great talent who so graciously brings the magic of her music and that of her friends to our young people and their families."

"Dianne Fraser has a long history as an advocate and performer for Music for Autism. Having performed in both Los Angeles and New York, Dianne continues to engage the audience with her beautiful voice and her terrific programming", enthused Ryan Gardner, Artist Coordinator

Dianne told us that, "it is a true joy engaging with the enthusiastic audiences and introducing them to new music, along with performing songs they know and love. We typically do a Broadway or American Songbook-themed show, or a program of Disney music, all of which is a hit with the M4A audiences."

Dianne has enthralled our audiences with her voice and heart on both coasts. We are honored to include her amongst our esteemed and accomplished Spotlight Artists and even more so, as an integral part of our Music for Autism family.

Learn more about our past Spotlight Artists and discover the rarified pool of talent that Dianne joins.





