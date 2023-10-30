Diamond Construct Sign To Pale Chord & Share New Single 'JYNX'

"JYNX" is out now and streaming everywhere via Greyscale Records and Pale Chord.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Diamond Construct Sign To Pale Chord & Share New Single 'JYNX'

Enigmatic Sydney-based modern metal monsters, Diamond Construct, become the first Australian band to join US-based record label Pale Chord's roster and equip the news with their frenzied new single "JYNX," streaming everywhere now via Greyscale Records & Pale Chord.

"JYNX" is Diamond Construct's mighty return after nearly two years, revitalized with a stellar team of industry heavyweights behind them. Home to Spiritbox, Thousand Below, and Harper, Pale Chord will represent Diamond Construct in North America, joining Australia's Greyscale Records for the rest of the world.

"It feels incredible to partner up with our second label, and humbling to know that four guys from small towns have the opportunity to make a wave on this giant planet," says the band.

An ode to long-time DC fans, "JYNX" revisits the band's chaotic metal roots and refines their craft, "We wanted to write something heavy for the people who resonate with our faster, heavier stuff," says the band. "This one sets a new standard for us."

The furious new single lyrically explores feeling the weight of wearing someone else's guilt and the toll it takes over time. JYNX is the cathartic release of that guilt and is accompanied by a glitchy-heavy multiverse music video by Colin Jeffs of Ten Of Swords Media, watch here.

Diamond Construct is Kynan Groundwater (vocals), Braden Groundwater (guitar), Alexander Ford (bass) and Liam Newman (drums). From their humble beginnings in Taree, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, Australia, Diamond Construct have cemented their foundations with commitment to dreams of something greater.

Tenacity, drive, and unyielding sonic fury coming to fruition in a heavy, distorted nu-metalcore blend of low-tuned guitars and 808s, the band have dedicated every second on stage, and countless hours otherwise to thinking outside of the norm and pushing the musical envelope through which they cut their teeth.

Their debut, self-titled album, and subsequent follow-up EP, DCX2, with the help of Greyscale Records, propelled the trajectory of the band to new heights and attracted the attention of Pale Chord, with both labels seeing the glimmer of originality and creativity evident in the production of their sophomore LP.

Many laps of Australia alongside such heavy-hitters as Greyscale labelmates Alpha Wolf and Justice For The Damned, as well as international acts including Stray From The Path, Bury Tomorrow, and Kingdom of Giants have created a base of loyal, frothing fans, recognizing that there's no better place for Diamond Construct than on a big stage, commanding the energy and putting everything into their show from the first note to the last.

This is Diamond Construct. The time for talk is over.

"JYNX" is out now and streaming everywhere via Greyscale Records and Pale Chord.

  Photo by Marty Rowney



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For Topless Mother From New Album Photo
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Topless Mother' From New Album

Alongside the announcement she shared lead single 'Topless Mother' which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List. She has followed up with the track's video ahead of a special preview show on Thursday Nov. 2 at London's Lower Third. This follows a string of dates as a special guest for Young Fathers. Watch the video now!

2
Skylar Blatt Drops F*CK Fame PT. 2 Featuring Lola Brooke Photo
Skylar Blatt Drops 'F*CK Fame PT. 2' Featuring Lola Brooke

Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops “F*ck Fame PT. 2” featuring Lola Brooke. She reups and recharges her original viral hit with this new remix. Additionally, she officially breaks the news of her signing to Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release!

3
K-Pop Spotlight: SMs Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, Talk Saxy Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SM's Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, 'Talk Saxy'

RIIZE, SM's rookie boy group taking the world by storm, have released their new single 'Talk Saxy', available now! Watch the music video and stream the song on Spotify here!

4
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For Panic Room Photo
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For 'Panic Room'

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, mostly written with no-one else around, but here to help all of us feel a little less alone. The Arizona-based artist recently released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED