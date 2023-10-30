Diamond Construct Sign To Pale Chord & Share New Single 'JYNX'

Enigmatic Sydney-based modern metal monsters, Diamond Construct, become the first Australian band to join US-based record label Pale Chord's roster and equip the news with their frenzied new single "JYNX," streaming everywhere now via Greyscale Records & Pale Chord.

"JYNX" is Diamond Construct's mighty return after nearly two years, revitalized with a stellar team of industry heavyweights behind them. Home to Spiritbox, Thousand Below, and Harper, Pale Chord will represent Diamond Construct in North America, joining Australia's Greyscale Records for the rest of the world.

"It feels incredible to partner up with our second label, and humbling to know that four guys from small towns have the opportunity to make a wave on this giant planet," says the band.

An ode to long-time DC fans, "JYNX" revisits the band's chaotic metal roots and refines their craft, "We wanted to write something heavy for the people who resonate with our faster, heavier stuff," says the band. "This one sets a new standard for us."

The furious new single lyrically explores feeling the weight of wearing someone else's guilt and the toll it takes over time. JYNX is the cathartic release of that guilt and is accompanied by a glitchy-heavy multiverse music video by Colin Jeffs of Ten Of Swords Media, watch here.

Diamond Construct is Kynan Groundwater (vocals), Braden Groundwater (guitar), Alexander Ford (bass) and Liam Newman (drums). From their humble beginnings in Taree, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, Australia, Diamond Construct have cemented their foundations with commitment to dreams of something greater.

Tenacity, drive, and unyielding sonic fury coming to fruition in a heavy, distorted nu-metalcore blend of low-tuned guitars and 808s, the band have dedicated every second on stage, and countless hours otherwise to thinking outside of the norm and pushing the musical envelope through which they cut their teeth.

Their debut, self-titled album, and subsequent follow-up EP, DCX2, with the help of Greyscale Records, propelled the trajectory of the band to new heights and attracted the attention of Pale Chord, with both labels seeing the glimmer of originality and creativity evident in the production of their sophomore LP.

Many laps of Australia alongside such heavy-hitters as Greyscale labelmates Alpha Wolf and Justice For The Damned, as well as international acts including Stray From The Path, Bury Tomorrow, and Kingdom of Giants have created a base of loyal, frothing fans, recognizing that there's no better place for Diamond Construct than on a big stage, commanding the energy and putting everything into their show from the first note to the last.

This is Diamond Construct. The time for talk is over.

"JYNX" is out now and streaming everywhere via Greyscale Records and Pale Chord.

Photo by Marty Rowney