Dhani Harrison Releases 'Innerstanding' On Vinyl And CD

Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning musician and composer, Dhani Harrison, has released physical copies of INNERSTANDING, his first solo album in six years.

The 2LP Neon Yellow color vinyl is available now via H.O.T. Records/BMG. It is also available on CD and is streaming everywhere. The album features Blur's Graham Coxon on several tracks, including the single “New Religion”, as well as guest appearances from Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit and critically acclaimed Australian singer Mereki.

Physical copies are here.

Harrison also marks the physical release with a new music video for the track “I.C.U.” directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild. Watch it here.

Harrison previously previewed the album with the single “Damn That Frequency”, which also featured Coxon on saxophone – stream HERE. In addition to his appearance on that track, Coxon also features on guitar on four other songs on INNERSTANDING. The album was produced by Harrison and co-mixed with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, Joe Strummer, The Rolling Stones).

Originally stepping onto the global stage with his band thenewno2, Dhani Harrison first earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and approach with performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and on multiple late night TV shows. However, it was as solo artist that Harrison truly demonstrated his creative autonomy.

2017's IN///PARALLEL served as a testament to his evolution as a musician, weaving intricate melodies and a subject matter that forewarned much of what the world has experienced in the years following its release. Rolling Stone hailed IN///PARALLEL writing that it was “psychedelia-tinged journey into modern-day disconnect.”

Harrison is also known for scoring film and TV projects as well as collaborating with an array of diverse artists including Wu-Tang Clan, UNKLE, John McLaughlin, Annie Lennox, Pearl Jam, Nitin Sawhney, Perry Farrell, Prince, Regina Spektor, and Fistful of Mercy (alongside Ben Harper & Joseph Arthur).

Since his 2013 debut as a composer on Richard La Gravenese's Beautiful Creatures, Harrison has gone on to score the Sundance Award- winning MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., for which he and his scoring partner Paul Hicks received an International Documentary Association (IDA) Award nomination for “Best Music Score Award.” Additional scores include R.Z.A.'s CutThroat City, Obey Giant – The Story of Shepard Fairey, Amazon's original series Good Girls Revolt, Showtime's White Famous, and the much-lauded HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed.

As an artist who defies categorization, Harrison continues to explore the boundaries of music and creativity. His ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences while maintaining his individuality has solidified his place as a contemporary musical visionary. With each new composition, performance, and collaboration, Dhani Harrison invites us to join him on a sonic journey that knows no limits.