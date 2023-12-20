Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single

The song is from her debut EP Oxford Gardens due out February 16.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single

Actress/model — and, now — musician Devon Ross has announced her debut EP Oxford Gardens due out February 16 via Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) and Eva Moore’s The Daydream Library Series.

Alongside this announcement, she has shared her latest single, “Killer.” Featuring a sultry vocal reminiscent of Patti Smith and a thrashing, guitar driven instrumental a-la Television, the track harkens to classic proto-punk recordings. The release comes as Ross prepares for her very first concert, opening for The Thurston Moore Group at London’s legendary 100 CLUB on December 13, 2023. Tickets available here.

Ross made her musical debut earlier this year, releasing her first ever recorded single, “Swim,” to swooning fans in September. Inspired by Sixties and Seventies legends, such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, The Stooges and Television, Devon Ross is finally debuting her first recordings on the forthcoming Oxford Gardens EP.

The EP was recorded in Paris and mixed & mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London and set for international release the week of St. Valentine’s Day in February 2024 on Thurston & Eva Moore’s indie record label, The Daydream Library Series, distributed by CARGO.

Model-actress-guitarist, the 23-year-old recording artist was raised in Los Angeles and moved to London in 2020. British Vogue cited Ross as “the coolest model currently climbing up the ranks”. During 2019, Gucci recruited her for a Rome runway show before casting her in the launch of the Gucci x Disney Collection (notably shot at Disneyland). It opened up the floodgates as she went on to walk for Valentino, Erdem, Gauchere, Sies Marjan, and Simone Rocha and lead campaigns for Vivienne Westwood and Mulberry.

Her career would be chronicled by L’Officiel, 10 Magazine, W, and many more. In 2021, she joined the cast of HBO and A24’s Irma Vep - The Serial (2021) alongside Academy® Award Winner Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Byron Bowers, and others.

Eva & Thurston met Devon at Cannes Film Festival in France in 2021 and started going to shows and kicking around London together. After witnessing her guitar playing and hearing her music the couple invited her to release music on their independent record label. Last month (November 2023) The Daydream Library Series independent record label celebrated five years in operation. Thurston & Eva founded the label in 2018 to release the debut album Sistahs by London’s black, feminist, punk band Big Joanie.

Photo Credit: Siam Coy



