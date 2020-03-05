Devarrow Releases Live Version of 'A Dream, The Veil'

Devarrow (Graham Ereaux) and his expressive, and at times, intensive brand of folk-pop, manages to help decode our collective struggles, anxieties, and insecurities. From information overload, the absurdity of modern wage labour, fears, loneliness and aging. Devarrow attempts to reconcile these anxieties via his lyrical escapism, tuning out and aiming to provide a roadmap or consideration at the very least, towards a life lived with balance and meaning.



He released his critically beloved, self-titled sophomore album on October 4, 2019 on Paper Bag Records and today is releasing a live-off-the floor video for album track, "A Dream, The Veil" captured in Nova Scotia - one space with in Canada he calls home (he also spends a great deal of time on the opposite Coast and over his career has spent months and years working and writing in B.C). And similarly to how it appears in recorded form "A Dream The Veil" is hauntingly impactful with just voice and piano. Since releasing his album in the fall Devarrow has toured Europe, Chile, and played select North American dates with The Dead South.

The heaviness of his wonderings doesn't mean Devarrow takes it all, or himself, so seriously. There is often an element of comedic relief or lightness also lurking in his work. To that end, he has created some offbeat and brilliantly conceptualized as well as beautifully thoughtful videos for the singles he's already released to date: the folk-infused, keepsake single, "Heart Attack," his self-directed and produced video, shot on an iPhone for his second single,"Home," and "Crashed Cars" an ironic video that playfully examines the conflict between the deep dependency we can create for our modern devices in our lives vs our need to simply get out of the tech vortex, and back to nature.

Watch for another unmistakably Devarrow video in the weeks around his performances in the U.S. at New Colossus in NYC, SXSW, and his extensive 18 date Canadian tour - and more. All dates follow below.

DEVARROW - UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Mar 12: NYC - Bowery Electric / New Colossus Festival

Mar 14: NYC - Arlene's Grocery / New Colossus Festival

Mar 18: Austin - Courtyard Austin Downtown / SXSW Festival

Mar 18: Austin - Friends Bar / SXSW Festival

Mar 31: Halifax - Sourwood Cidery

Apr 1: Halifax - Sourwood Cidery (SOLD OUT)

Apr 2: Sackville - Thunder & Lightening

April 3: Montreal - Ursa

Apr 4: Toronto - Burdock

Apr 6: Sudbury - Lounge 390

Apr 7: Sault Ste Marie - TBD

Apr 9: Thunder Bay - Algoma House

April 11: Winnipeg - House Concert

Apr 15: Calgary - Palomino

Apr 16: Nelson - The Royal

Apr 17: Ymir - The Schoolhouse

Apr 18: Kelowna - No Nap Music Festival

Apr 21: Nanaimo - House Show

Apr 22: Cumberland - Studio Live

Apr 23: Victoria - Vinyl Envy

Apr 24: Vancouver - The Heatley

April 25: Misson - Copper Hall

Apr 26: Lillooet - The Vic

DEVARROW - TRACK LIST

1. Heart Attack

2. Ghost

3. Crashed Cars

4. Home

5. Repeat

6. A Dream, The Veil

7. Hollywood

8. The Stadium

9. Unwired

10. Cold Sweat

11. Sleep/Dream

Photo Credit: Corey Isenor





