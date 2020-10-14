Deval Patrick Launches Podcast 'Being American'

Featuring Ice Cube, James Taylor, Anand Giridharadas, Meb Keflezighi, and more.

Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick will launch a new podcast series on what it means to be American in 2020 and beyond. In the weeks before the Election, where not just the character of the candidates or the parties but of the country itself is on the ballot, Patrick will step back from politics to explore today's national character in conversation with a diverse set of artists, actors, political activists, thought leaders and everyday strivers.

"In these discordant and divisive times, a lot of us feel like we don't recognize America anymore," Patrick says. "We come from every place on earth and every station in life, and yet we openly demean each other if we live or think differently. It isn't clear what unites us, what makes us American."

Patrick continues: "'Being American' is a series of conversations with people of uncommon wisdom, some you already know and some you don't know yet, about what it means or ought to mean today to be American. People are dealing with serious challenges that need specific solutions, but I also sense we need a clearer understanding of who we are, a shared set of values and objectives, if we want those solutions to last. In many ways I have been on this journey for years and I am discovering others are as well."

Season One of "Being American" features Patrick in insightful and empowering discussions with many of today's foremost innovators and tastemakers, as well as influential people who will soon have recognizable names, and everyday Americans. Special guests include Ice Cube, James Taylor, Anand Giridharadas, Meb Keflezighi, Mehrsa Baradaran, Adair Ford Boroughs, Randall L. Woodfin, Charles Booker, Brandon Wolf, and Deidre DeJear. Episodes of "Being American" will air twice a week (Tuesdays/Fridays) on all major podcast platforms starting on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The common ground between Patrick and his special guests on "Being American" is passion, compassion, a love of America, and a fervent desire to bridge the gap between our ideals and our realities as Americans. Every episode will intersperse insights from an array of communities across the country on their understanding of being American today. Topics include community building, overcoming the current hostile political environment, social and economic justice, climate change, pathways for the future, and others.

Don't miss out on Patrick's up-close and candid conversations on "Being American," as he offers a critical voice that America needs now more than ever.

For more information, please visit: https://beingamericanpodcast.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You