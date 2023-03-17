Deusexmaschine Is Back Again With His Second Release of the Year in 'Better'

DeusExMaschine is back and better than ever with yet another disco house concoction in 'Better', an energetic and groovy floor filler which would have any party pumping!

DeusExMaschine shows his experience on this brand-new catchy vocal disco house anthem by blending elements of tech house, disco, and even synth-laden big room. This is the latest issue in a series of single releases on Serial Records, with the first release in 2022, 'Better' is arguably the best of the bunch.

The French maestro displays his signature 'French Touch', a unique sonic profile he acquired during his upbringing and early career in and around the French House boom. A bouncy drumline, bone-shaking bass drop and catchy vocal track make 'Better' a true disco house tune that lends influences from French House to more modern styles.

DeusExMaschine is a French DJ and producer who has enjoyed a steady and passionate relationship with music since his early twenties. Born in Lyon in 1975 to a musical family who enjoyed early electronic music, DeusExMaschine began soaking in all he could of electronic music and the scene that housed it in his local area and France.

From his early work in the style of Daft Punk and Cassius as part of the French Touch movement, DeusExMaschine has always tried to remain faithful to his roots and incorporate the French Touch into everything he does music-wise, lending influence from alternative genres simultaneously. After a short break from music, the 'Better' producer returned under the stage name DeusExMaschine and has been consistently releasing since.

His big break came in 2022 with the release of his hit 'Only You' which became immediately prevalent on the French club circuit and amassed 1 million streams on Spotify alone. DeusExMaschine aims to continue this success with 'Better', pushing his disco tech sound to the world!

Check out 'Better' when it releases on 17th March, exclusively on Serial Records! Listen to the new single here: