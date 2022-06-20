Derrick Freeman & Smokers World Release 'Who's Next' Single From 'WhiteSplain'

New Orleans based famed drummer and frontman, Derrick Freeman & Smokers World released their latest single, "Who's Next" yesterday honoring Juneteenth from the politically charged album, WhiteSplain due Friday. [Pre-Save].

The new single features mellow guitars and smooth keyboards played over a laid-back hip-hop beat to set up a rap verse that references Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims. Freeman's rap contrasts white privilege with the lives of working-class Blacks, adding a reference to Rosa Parks and The Civil Rights Movement. The chorus, sung by Zena "Rue Fiya" Moses, rides a smooth melody, asking the question that's on the mind of many in the Black community - "Who's next to fall..."

The collection of songs from WhiteSplain transforms the chaos of the pandemic and the political dysfunction into danceable tunes with lyrics that don't gloss over the problems we're facing. It also includes lighter numbers that provide some relief from the stress of the lockdown and social issues. Freeman's creativity and versatility in the lyrics balances the heavy social commentary with M@ Peoples who share the mic with Freeman on "Bumble Jumble," a funkadelic meets Preservation Hall romp, featuring Miles Lyons on sousaphone and a full horn line and the cleverly titled fun and bluesy track, "HoTel," with a cheeky play on words.

The anthemic title track, "WhiteSplain," features New Orleans legend, Ms. Erica Falls who delivers a passionate plea to white people on the horn driven funk where she asks them to understand their social, political and economic impact on the Black community.

Freeman discusses the shutdown during COVID-19 and the making of the album, "Like everybody else, I had to readjust. I was also going through a divorce. I worked some non-musical jobs and visited my friend Jason Butler in San Francisco; George Floyd happened and I had a lot of feelings to get off my chest.

Jason's a master drum programmer, so we wrote 'Who's Next,' referencing Floyd, BLM and all that. When I got back home, my friend Leslie Smith called me. She asked why I wasn't making music. I said I was too distraught. She had a few choice words and lit a fire under me, so I contacted the crew and we started jamming and writing."

Derrick Freeman made his reputation in New Orleans as a drummer, singer and composer, playing uplifting music in a variety of outfits, including Soul Brass Band, Band of Freeman, MFG and Smoker's World. "Smoker's World is the anchor," Freeman says. "The other groups are tentacles of that project. I use the same 13 musicians for all my bands. Everybody's versatile. They're jazz cats, able to play in any style that's called for, depending on the venue and the circumstances. That helps me out when it's time to start the creative process."

Photo Courtesy of Derrick Freeman