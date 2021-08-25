Dennis Quaid Announces 2021 Fall Tour Dates & New Album Release in 2022

Multi-hyphenate global superstar Dennis Quaid will return to the road this fall and take his high energy show to such prestigious venues as Sony Hall in New York, N.Y., Sellersville Theatre in Sellersville, Pa., The Sheldon in St. Louis, Mo. and many more during a 12-city jaunt. The tour kicks off in Frederick, Md. and concludes in Nashville, Tenn.

Audiences will experience the musicality and passion for playing live that have earned Quaid rave reviews. A riveting performer, Quaid captivates the audiences with engaging stories about his illustrious film career and stories behind the highly personal songs that will populate his forthcoming inspirational album set for release in 2022.

During Quaid's lengthy shows, he covers some of his favorite songs from Jerry Lee Lewis as a tip of the hat to the "the Killer" who Quaid portrayed in the box office smash Great Balls of Fire!, displaying equal ease on the piano with rock 'n' roll classics as well as country standards with his acoustic guitar. Musically his shows encompass country and rock driven by his distinct vocals and anchored by his gift for telling compelling stories in his songwriting.

2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 30 - Ausherman Theatre - Frederick, Md.

Oct. 31 - Sellersville Theatre - Sellersville, Pa.

Nov. 1 - Sony Hall - New York, N.Y.

Nov. 3 - Daryl's House - Pawling, N.Y.

Nov. 5 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, Pa.

Nov. 6 - Kent Stage - Kent, Ohio

Nov. 7 - The Acorn - Three Oaks, Mich.

Nov. 10 - City Winery - Chicago, Ill.

Nov. 11 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, Ohio

Nov. 12 - Sheldon - St. Louis, Mo.

Nov. 13 - Grand Theatre - Frankfort, Ky.

Nov. 15 - City Winery - Nashville, Tenn.

First gaining widespread attention in the 1980s, some of Quaid's notable credits include Breaking Away (1979), The Right Stuff (1983), The Big Easy (1986), Innerspace (1987), Great Balls of Fire! (1989), Dragonheart (1996), The Parent Trap (1998), Frequency (2000), Traffic (2000), The Rookie (2002), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), Vantage Point (2008), Footloose (2011), Soul Surfer (2011), and The Intruder (2019). For his role in Far from Heaven (2002), he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor among other accolades. The Guardian named him one of the best actors never to have received an Academy Award nomination.