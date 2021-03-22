Dennis Kurtz Launches 'What's Next Nashville'

The launch of What's Next Nashville, ­­­­a new company whose initial focus will be a DIY Artist Development & Mentoring Master Class, was announced today by founder and music industry veteran Dennis Kurtz. The first offering from the company will walk artists and their teams through the various stages of artist development and how to approach this as an independent artist.

"I've seen too many artists, songwriters, musicians move to town and flail away for years before they figure out the business," said Kurtz, whose background includes booking agent, artist management, sponsorships, publishing, label VP and more. "The goal for What's Next Nashville is to give you an insider view of what is real and avoid the pitfalls, roadblocks and potholes that can sideline a career at any stage of development. We believe we can save most artists a year or more of time and money with realistic steps to confidently move forward with their career."

The What's Next Nashville DIY Artist Development in the music industry is a four-session, eight-hour series designed from the perspective of an organized methodical project management approach, which can be used in any creative arts business application. Short term and long-term plans are formulated which will allow an artist to move forward confidently in their career by taking control of their development and build with calculated steps.

Each session helps the artist understand the mechanics of an "artist in development" and how they will understand and take the same steps that a label A & R staff would take to develop them as a viable artist, build a career and a company. "This allows you to be in a position to be successful in any aspects of the music career that you want as a musician, artist, and/or songwriter," added Kurtz.