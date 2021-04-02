Deluxe Acquires Sony's Digital Fulfillment Business

Deluxe, a global provider of digital and cloud-based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today the acquisition of Sony New Media Solutions ("NMS"), a subsidiary of Sony Electronics Inc. Sony NMS provides a wide array of media platform services to many leading global media companies including Sony Pictures Entertainment. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

This development brings together two advanced digital media supply chain platforms and leading media and technology industry talents, to deliver a fully integrated supply chain management system and service offering, designed specifically for distribution at scale. By integrating Sony NMS into Deluxe's existing solutions portfolio, customers will have access to a comprehensive suite of services and technologies covering all aspects of media distribution and localization, across all distribution outlets - from streaming and broadcast platforms to physical media and theatrical exhibition.

"This is an opportunity for Sony to contribute in a unique way to the media and entertainment industry," commented John Studdert, Vice President, Media Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "As NMS transitions to Deluxe, our expectation is that through this combination of leading solutions, the industry will benefit through improved workflows, better integrated supply chain solutions, and so much more."

Deluxe, with the backing of Platinum Equity, which acquired the business last year, has continued to focus on technology investments and systems innovation. The deal with Sony closely follows the Deluxe acquisition of Sundog Media Toolkit earlier this year, extending their cloud automation technologies to customers worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome the Sony NMS team and customers into the Deluxe family," said Cyril Drabinsky, CEO, Deluxe. "We believe we have created a best in class servicing and tech team. Joining the already robust system Deluxe has to offer, this allows us to strengthen our breadth of technology and workflows, while enabling NMS customers full access to Deluxe's spectrum of integrated supply chain solutions including cinema, localization and distribution."

"This is an important opportunity for Sony Pictures to extend our partnership and work even closer with a key supplier," said Carrie Ferman, Senior Vice President, M&A and Corporate Development, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "As we continue to evolve our digital media supply chain, we are excited to see Deluxe blazing a trail into the future of our industry."