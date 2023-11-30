Delilah Holliday Releases Joe Goddard Remix Of 'On My Own Wave'

Following the release of her acclaimed Invaluable Vol. 1 + 2 EPs and the limited edition 12” Invaluable mixtape earlier this month via One Little Independent Records, North London's DIY icon Delilah Holliday has today released a remix of “On My Own Wave” from Vol. 2 by Joe Goddard (Hot Chip, The 2 Bears). Purchase or Stream Invaluable here.

"It's an absolute blessing to have Joe Goddard come on board for this remix,” Delilah notes. “He has completely transformed the track and made it more up-tempo. Taken it from a ballad and made it danceable, beat heavy and chic. It transports me to a  luxurious hotel by the pool in a hot climate and I'm always here for that kind of escapism. Been a big fan of Joe and all of his musical endeavours for a long time, so big love to him for turning his hand to this track. I hope everyone enjoys this remix as much as I do." 

Invaluable Vol. 1 + 2 were co-written and co-produced with composer Raphael Ninot. Invaluable works as a heady tale of caution, and the search for clarity in creativity outside of the intoxicating noise that surrounds us all. It's about being true to oneself despite what doubts or distractions we may face. It's also about the confidence and support that comes from the acceptance of this. The collection maps something of a journey that can be viewed in the context of a single night out, but recalls thematic elements that are universal.

Musically the collection ranges from industrial club anthems and delirious beats to atmospherically produced moments of euphoria. Glitchy electronics blend with Delilah's trademark art pop and crisp trip hop rhythms. Delilah's authenticity is distinct in her delivery and lyrics, which continue to probe class and societal issues as she guides the listener through her realm of realizations. A key theme that follows from Vol. 1 is that of identity and roots. Growing up on Holloway Road and beginning her creative endeavors with family members continues this sense of community and groundedness. 

Her band, Skinny Girl Diet, which she founded at the age of 14 with her sister Ursula and their cousin Amelia, were a staple of the 2010's UK indie-punk landscape. She then successfully transitioned to her current solo moniker with the release of her debut single “Babylon” in 2018. Shortly after, she would appear on the Baxter Dury album B.E.D alongside Étienne de Crécy.

In a short time, Delilah's worked with some of the best across both the music and fashion world including Neneh Cherry, Vivienne Westwood, Ghost Poet, along with Hermes, and more. She has partnered with Marshall Amps, and performed an exclusive A/V live session with FACT Magazine. Invaluable is just the next chapter in an already storied, yet young career.

Joe Goddard is a member of Hot Chip and The 2 Bears, a songwriter, producer, DJ, remixer and co-founder of the Greco-Roman label. Like Four Tet, Caribou and Jamie xx, Joe combines a thirst for experimentation, an instinctive understanding of the dancefloor and a love of left-of-centre pop music.

As well as working on seven Hot Chip albums and two with Raf Rundell as The 2 Bears, Joe has remixed the likes of Kraftwerk, New Order, Disclosure, Dirty Projectors, the Chemical Brothers, Jessie Ware, produced tracks for Franz Ferdinand, Bernard Sumner, Little Boots, Dels and Mashrou Leila. A keen collaborator, he has released tracks with Michael Mayer, Tuff City Kids, Eats Everything, Mathew Dear, Mixhell and Hayden Thorpe from Wild Beasts in recent years and has projects currently in the lab alongside his follow up solo album.

Tour Dates:

11/30 - London @ Colour Factory ^

12/02 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire ^

12/03 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club ^

12/04 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^

12/06 - Berlin, DE @ Franzz Club &

^ Georgia

Photo Credit: Amy Peskett
 


