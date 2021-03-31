DelFest Announces Lineup for 14th Annual Festival

Del Yeah! DelFest, the beloved genre-spanning festival brainchild of McCoury Music and High Sierra Music is pleased to announce the initial lineup for its 14th annual festival, once again taking place in beautiful Cumberland, Maryland, on Sept. 23-26.

This year, festival hosts The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys will be joined by Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae, Cris Jacobs Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Broomestix, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Steve Poltz, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, Ghost of Paul Revere, Dre Anders, Twisted Pine, Fireside Collective, The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Birches Band, Haint Blue, Dirty Grass Players, and The 9th Street Band. As always, Joe Craven, will emcee for the weekend.

In addition to traditional stage sets by these world-class artists, attendees can again expect to see one-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins, various tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy, and intimate appearances from the aforementioned artists. Delfest will, as usual, be immediately preceded by the 3-day DelFest Academy hosted by The Travelin' McCourys and other all-star players.

Located along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains, and personally chosen by Del, the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD (2.5 hours from Baltimore and D.C.) serves as the ideal location for DelFest. The fairgrounds are conveniently located near four major airports and can be easily reached by rail or road. The city of Cumberland, MD, is a welcoming host offering multiple hotel options, a charming downtown, and great amenities that include biking, fishing, and kayaking, as well as a steam train engine and museum, and interesting dining options. Come for the music, and perhaps stay an extra day to explore the area offerings which are well suited for music fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The festival, which typically happens Memorial Day weekend, will make a one-time move to the fall in 2021 to ensure a COVID-safe gathering. Festival organizers are working with local and state health officials to ensure musicians, attendees, and staff are cared for, and will adhere to local, state, and federal safety mandates. COVID-specific protocols will be announced closer to the festival.

For information including camping, parking, partners, and more, please visit delfest.com and follow DelFest on all social platforms. Can't wait until September for Del-centered goodness? Refresh with and relive the magic of DelFest on the festival's Youtube page.