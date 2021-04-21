Deftones Premiere Video for Latest Single 'Ceremony'

With cinematic flair, Deftones premiere their new video for latest single "Ceremony" directed by Leigh Whannell, writer and director of Upgrade and the 2020 blockbuster The Invisible Man. Watch it below.

"When Leigh tweeted that he was a fan, we immediately thought it would be cool to collaborate with him given the chance. We're fans of his as well, so it made sense that we should reach out. One moment we're DM'ing each other on Twitter, and the next we're on set making Ceremony. This has always been the best way for us to collaborate: organically, collaboratively and in this case, expeditiously. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we had making it." - Chino Moreno

"I've been a huge Deftones fan for over twenty years and have always admired the devotion they have dedicated to every aspect of their art - from music videos to album covers to their cryptic and intriguing lyrics. To get a chance to be a part of that art was a dream come true." - Leigh Whannell

This summer, Deftones will embark on the much-anticipated first headline tour in support of Ohms accompanied by special guests Gojira.

Continuing to set a precedent for progression, Deftones led a prolific 2020. Ohms marked their fourth Top 5 debut and sixth Top 10 debut and was recognized on year-end lists from The Los Angeles Times, SPIN, VULTURE, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, and REVOLVER where it claimed #1. The band also marked the 20th anniversary of their seminal White Pony album with a companion disc of remixes and reimaginations entitled Black Stallion and featuring contributions from The Cure's Robert Smith, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, DJ Shadow, and more.

Watch here: