Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones share the details for their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones set for Saturday Nov. 4 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the all-ages festival lineup also features 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18th at 10:00 AM PST at Ticketmaster.com. Deftones’ Artist Presale will run Wednesday, August 16th at 10:00 AM to Thursday, August 17th at 10:00 PM PST.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio pre-sales will all run Thursday, August 17th only from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PST.

On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more. After three prior installments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community.

In November 2022, the critically lauded alternative-rock band sold out the festival with a diverse lineup that included Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, Cold Gawd and more. Most importantly, it brought fans together from all over the world and all walks of life.

Dia De Los Deftones also caps off a milestone 2023 for Deftones. This year, they celebrated the 20TH Anniversary Edition of their seminal self-titled fourth full-length LP, Deftones, with a limited-edition vinyl release and merch capsule.

The band also teamed up with Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Stray Rats to create a capsule collection inspired by the first decade of the bands career heralded with a surprise show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and an exhibit of original artwork and memorabilia at Heaven’s Fairfax store in Los Angeles. Vogue attested, “Deftones has reached a whole new generation of listeners.”  

The band has released eight studio albums, including their most recent LP Ohms, which was released in September of 2020, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the sixth consecutive Top 10 debut and fourth Top 5 entry from the band. To date, Deftones have been streamed 3 billion times and sold over 10 million albums globally.

ABOUT DEFTONES:

Formed in Sacramento, CA during 1988, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-winning Deftones are an influential alternative presence with 10 million records sold worldwide as of 2020. The quintet’s career spans three platinum albums—Adrenaline [1995], Around The Fur [1997], and White Pony [2000]—as well as a 2001 GRAMMY® Award, a gold album Deftones [2003], and countless critical plaudits.

Following the success of Diamond Eyes [2010] and Koi No Yokan [2012], Gore landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71K units first-week and marking their highest chart position in 13 years. Not to mention, they curated, launched, presented, and headlined their own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018.

Selling out three installments to date, the eclectic lineups hosted everyone from Future and CHVRCHES to Gojira and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Deftones continue their trailblazing arc as an alternative leader with their ninth full-length album, Ohms. Upon release, it bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut and sixth Top 10.

They also celebrate 20 years of White Pony with the companion remix album Black Stallion to close out the year. Deftones are Chino Moreno [vocals, guitar], Stephen Carpenter [guitar], Frank Delgado [keys, samples], Abe Cunningham [drums].



