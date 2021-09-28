Deep Sea Diver Release New Cover of Alanis Morissette's 'One Hand in My Pocket'

Deep Sea Diver has released a cover of Alanis Morrissette's 'Hand In My Pocket' featuring Damien Jurado.

"One of my favorite things in the world is to cover a larger than life song and try and make it my own. Growing up in the 90's, Alanis was one of the only female artists in the rock world that I had to look up to," said lead singer Jessica Dobson. "I've always felt like someone that never finds a home in the middle. 'Hand In My Pocket' is a song that so perfectly captured the many juxtapositions in life while making me feel like it was completely fine to be whatever I wanted to be."

"This cover was recorded in my home studio and I asked Damien Jurado to sing with me on it because I've always loved the emotion in his voice. This year marked the 25th anniversary of 'Jagged Little Pill' and I wanted to honor this incredible song and I hope I did it justice. Much love to Alanis!"

Seattle's Deep Sea Diver is in the middle of U.S. tour that started out on the West Coast opening for fellow Northwesterners Death Cab For Cutie, and is currently in Brooklyn NY headlining the Music Hall of Williamsburg tonight with experimental pop artist Diane Coffee, and continues back across the USA for four California shows supporting Australian indie rockers Middle Kids and ends in their hometown of Seattle WA for an already SOLD OUT show headlining The Showbox.

Listen to the new cover here: