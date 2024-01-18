Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Declan McKenna shares “Mulholland's Dinner and Wine,” the latest track from his forthcoming album, What Happened To The Beach? which will be out on February 9th.

“Mulholland's Dinner and Wine” operates on another plain to “Sympath's” indie-rock leanings, the Beck-esque calypso groove of “Elevator Hum”, and the restless euphoria of Nothing Works. It's a simmering, sunshine swagger that evokes almost prime psychedelic-era Tame Impala.

Produced by Gianluca Buccellati out in LA, this new song radiates joy, as though they set the studio up outdoors and let the mood take them wherever it wanted. It's a glorious few minutes of sound. Listen to “Mulholland's Dinner and Wine” here.

Declan McKenna shares about the song: “Mulholland's Dinner and Wine was written with Gianluca Buccellati as a kind of weird, warped story about a cartoon-y criminal duo, and the origins of the title come from an off-licence in the UK, but it became entangled with Mulholland drive in LA. The lyrics came from observations driving around the hills there and conversations at strange, hip parties.”

Following extensive US touring throughout the year, playing to over 60,000 fans, Declan recently announced his UK/Ireland tour for the Spring, with additional dates since added in both Dublin and Glasgow. Remaining tickets are on sale now, including the last few at London's Alexandra Palace, Declan's biggest headline show to date in April. A European run follows suit, ahead of a predictably busy run of festival performances. Since its initial announcement, additional live dates have been added in Glasgow, Dublin and Liverpool due to demand.

What Happened To The Beach? Is the follow up to Declan's acclaimed second album, Zeros, which debuted in the UK album chart at number 2 and with much critical acclaim. PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM HERE.

Declan McKenna Live:

23rd March – Great Hall, Cardiff University SOLD OUT

24th March – UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT

25th March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle SOLD OUT

27th March – O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

28 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow NEW DATE

29th March – The Octagon, Sheffield SOLD OUT

1st April – Ulster Hall, Belfast

2nd April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT

3rd April - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin NEW DATE

5th April – O2 Apollo, Manchester SOLD OUT

6th April – Liverpool University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool NEW DATE

8th April – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

9th April – Beacon, Bristol

10th April – The Halls, Wolverhampton

12th April – Alexandra Palace, London

13th April – Brighton Centre, Brighton

14th April – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

16th April – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

17th April – Paradiso, Amsterdam

18th April – Tivoliredenburg Ronda, Utrecht

21st April – Kantine, Cologne

22nd April – Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg

23rd April – Astra, Berlin

25th April – Stodola, Warsaw

26th April – Kwadrat, Krakow

27th April – SaSaZu, Prague

29th April – Le Transbordeur, Lyon

30th April – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux

2nd May – Le MeM, Rennes

3rd May – La Cigale, Paris

25th May – Live At Leeds, In The Park

12th July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow