Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Elevator Hum'

Declan McKenna shares the next track from his forthcoming album, What Happened To The Beach? (February 9th via Tomplicated Records) which Pitchfork highlighted a notable new music release in 2024.

McKenna shares about the new song, “Elevator Hum was a tune that came in the latter stages of my first trip to LA working on the album with Luca. He threw the chords down and the riff fell into my hands. It's a song that felt like it captured some nostalgic essence of friendship as we built a relationship through creating music together. The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way.”

“Elevator Hum” channels the LA sunshine under which the new album was recorded and is built on a loose groove and a laidback, almost calypso rhythm which underpins the track. The song is colourful and confident and follows the leftfield pop of Sympathy and restless euphoria of Nothing Works that reintroduced him earlier this year. It was produced by Gianluca Buccellati. What Happened To The Beach? is available to preorder on all formats here.

Following extensive US touring throughout the year, playing to over 60,000 fans, Declan recently announced his UK/Ireland tour for the Spring, with additional dates since added in both Dublin and Glasgow. Tickets for all McKenna dates are available here.

For What Happened To The Beach? McKenna landed in California last year to work with producer Gianluca Buccellati, whose previous projects include Arlo Parks and Lana Del Rey. On his third studio album, McKenna taught and trusted himself to take his time and let the listener soak in the ambience. The result is an album that revels in both space and atmosphere.

“The songs sound a lot like the music I listen to,” McKenna says about the new tunes, citing St Vincent (“She takes the guitar to a really cool place. Everything can be manipulated”) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra's hypnotic and spacey energy as influences. Musically, you feel the freedom in the sound of a songwriter enjoying himself. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much,” McKenna says, “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

McKenna is in his early 20s and is approaching a new era in his journey as a songwriter. He is aware that writing a more personal album, particularly one that focuses on joy over disaster, might suggest a line drawn in the sand between Declan and Declan 2.0. “If every song features a lyrical statement then it loses some of its impact, too. I haven't let go of that aspect of myself but I don't want to live out that style forever.”

McKenna has always been a smart, literate songwriter. With What Happened To The Beach? he's still all those things – he's just down for a good time.

Declan McKenna Live:

23rd March – Great Hall, Cardiff University

24th March – UEA, Norwich

25th March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27th March – O2 Academy, Glasgow

28 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow *NEW DATE*

29th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield

1st April – Ulster Hall, Belfast

2nd April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

3rd April - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin *NEW DATE*

5th April – O2 Apollo, Manchester

8th April – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

9th April – Beacon, Bristol

10th April – The Halls, Wolverhampton

12th April – Alexandra Palace, London

13th April – Brighton Centre, Brighton

14th April – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

16th April – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

17th April – Paradiso, Amsterdam

18th April – Tivoliredenburg Ronda, Utrecht

21st April – Kantine, Cologne

22nd April – Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg

23rd April – Astra, Berlin

25th April – Stodola, Warsaw

26th April – Kwadrat, Krakow

27th April – SaSaZu, Prague

29th April – Le Transbordeur, Lyon

30th April – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux

2nd May – Le MeM, Rennes

3rd May – La Cigale, Paris

25th May – Live At Leeds, In The Park

12th July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow