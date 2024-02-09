Declan McKenna's Third Studio Album, 'What Happened To The Beach?'

McKenna cites St Vincent and Unknown Mortal Orchestra as influences.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Declan McKenna's Third Studio Album, 'What Happened To The Beach?'

Declan McKenna's third album, What Happened To The Beach? is out today. Declan McKenna spoke to Paste Magazine about his new album, who say “it's hard for artists to seamlessly reinvent themselves in a way that doesn't feel like a cop-out. For McKenna, it feels not just like a natural progression, but a cosmic and freeing necessity.”

McKenna also provided an in-depth, track-by-track guide to the album which you can read here via Consequence, who say of the album, “The album sees McKenna continuing to develop a more relaxed style, allowing for the psychedelic and pop components to shine through even more brilliantly.”

“The songs sound a lot like the music I listen to,” McKenna says about the new album, citing St Vincent (“She takes the guitar to a really cool place. Everything can be manipulated”) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra's hypnotic and spacey energy as influences. Musically, you feel the freedom in the sound of a songwriter enjoying himself.

“I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much,” McKenna says, “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.” What Happened To The Beach? is available on all formats here.

Recently, Declan McKenna shared the music video for “Mulholland's Dinner and Wine,” the latest single from What Happened To The Beach? Watch the music video for “Mulholland's Dinner and Wine,” directed by Henry Pearce and Jake Passmore, here.

What Happened To The Beach? finds McKenna shedding a metaphorical skin. If his previous works were that of a young musician trying to find his place in the world, his latest is a musician taking heed of his own experience trusting his instincts. It's a nimble record, written and recorded under the California sun with playful grooves and loose structures.

The new record is released amidst Declan's cover of ABBA's “Slipping Through My Fingers” which gained both popularity and notoriety on social media, entering the Billboard TikTok US Viral chart at #10 and climbing. It's Declan's second viral hit on the platform after debut single Brazil became a standout, several years after its original release.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jax Jones Makes 2024 Debut With Never Be Lonely Featuring Zoe Wees Photo
Jax Jones Makes 2024 Debut With 'Never Be Lonely' Featuring Zoe Wees

In the world of Pokémon, Trainers strive to achieve their dreams with their Pokémon partners by their side. In the official music video for “Never Be Lonely”, we journey to a future world where Jax Jones and Zoe Wees deliver a mesmerising performance. The real magic happens when the beloved Pokémon Pikachu makes a grand entrance.

2
Bea and Her Business Debuts New Single Me Against My Head Photo
Bea and Her Business Debuts New Single 'Me Against My Head'

Now Bea builds upon her flying momentum by sharing the new single “Me Against My Head,” co-written and produced by GRAMMY and Ivor Novello winner Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Sam Smith). Teasers for the track have already ignited anticipation, with 2.5 million views on TikTok alone and over 10,000 pre-saves.

3
Jermaine Dupri Joins Forces With Ashanti, Nelly, & Juicy J for New Single Photo
Jermaine Dupri Joins Forces With Ashanti, Nelly, & Juicy J for New Single

Jermaine Dupri has teamed up with Ashanti, Nelly, and Juicy J for their new single 'This Lil' Game We Play.' Hinging on a hypnotic sample of Subway & 702's classic 1994 track of the same name, “This Lil' Game We Play” unites three powerhouse voices while featuring production from Dupri. Right out the gate, sizzling hi-hats and synths mesmerize.

4
Rose Betts Unveils Emotionally Charged Single War Photo
Rose Betts Unveils Emotionally Charged Single 'War'

Rose Betts Unveils Emotionally Charged Single 'War' - Check out the latest single from Rose Betts, filled with raw emotion and powerful lyrics. The track, which is strong on its own as a raw piano and voice composition, evolved into a meticulously crafted masterpiece with the help of Rose Bett's collaborators, John Mark Nelson and Sean Cook.

More Hot Stories For You

Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO NominationsElisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent LabelJenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie DouglasClub44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie Douglas
Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO