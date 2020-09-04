Declan McKenna's New Album 'Zeros' Out Now

The new album is out now.

Declan McKenna's second album Zeros is out now. The album, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, was recorded in Nashville and is his first since his critically acclaimed debut, 2017's What Do You Think About The Car? Said McKenna about Zeros: "In terms of my artistic development, it feels a major step on from my first record. With this album, if I'm performing as a character, I wanted it to give it everything- all the artists that I love like Dylan, Nick Cave or Bowie, are great storytellers because they give their characters really intense, sometimes strange voices." Listen below.

Yesterday, McKenna debuted the new lyric video for "Rapture," directed by Will Hooper. Watch it here. He also spoke about his new album and its influences at length in this week's interview with Billboard, who say, "McKenna has been steadily ascending for the past five years, and his sophomore album, Zeros, out Friday (Sept. 4), proves he's fully arrived. We're happy to report that Zeros was well worth the wait." Read the interview here.



McKenna has recently performed his new singles "Be an Astronaut" on The Late Late Show with James Corden and "The Key to Life on Earth" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Today at 4pm ET/ 9pm BST, McKenna and band will perform a special one-off, live streamed show from London's Lafayette in celebration of the release of his new album. The ticketed show will feature McKenna playing the new album in its entirety, for the first time and with his full band, on its day of release. Multiple cameras will shoot Declan and his band from the new multi-tiered venue, giving fans the best seat in the house with board audio. Tickets are now on sale now h and holders will be able to view the show for 24 hours from the time of the initial live broadcast.

Watch the new lyric video below!



Zeros Tracklisting:



1. You Better Believe!!!

2. Be an Astronaut

3. The Key to Life on Earth

4. Beautiful Faces

5. Daniel, You're Still a Child

6. Emily

7. Twice Your Size

8. Rapture

9. Sagittarius A*

10. Eventually, Darling

View More Music Stories Related Articles