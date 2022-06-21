Declan McKenna Returns To The U.S. With 15-Date Zeros Tour

Declan McKenna announces his return to the United States with the headlining 15-date "Zeros Tour USA" in cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and more in September and October 2022 (full dates below).

Declan shared about the upcoming tour, "my last show in America was a one-off while making my second album in Nashville 3 years ago now, it's been a long time coming but myself and my band are as ready as we've ever been and just cannot wait to be finally coming back with a whole new show." The Zeros tour will kick off on September 25th at Seattle's Showbox SoDo and tickets will go on sale here on Friday, June 24 at 10 am local time.

The tour will feature special guest Annie DiRusso on all dates, who says, "I initially found Declan's music when I was 15 around the buzz of 'Brazil.' I became a huge fan, watched everything he had out on the internet at the time and listened to What Do You Think About the Car? on repeat when it came out. I always dreamed of opening for him and even cold emailed his team in high school in an effort to support him when he came to the New York area. His music solidified how impactful lyrics could be for me." Watch her latest music video for her song "Infinite Jest" here.

Declan McKenna recently played Royal Albert Hall in London & will be at Glastonbury this weekend. His song "Brazil," which was originally released in 2016, has had a recent resurgence because of its popularity on TikTok and has garnered Declan his first top 100 chart positions in UK (#56) and Ireland (#22).

Declan McKenna's second album Zeros is out now and Pitchfork said of the record, "nodding to Bowie and the Beatles on songs about climate change and capitalism, the songwriter roots his political critique in the rich tradition of British protest rock." Zeros, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, is available for purchase on all formats here.

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. She blends buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair. The magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her eight perviously released singles, quickly turning casual listeners into hardcore fans.

Followers waited patiently to see Annie's raucous live show over the pandemic months, and were given the opportunity in the past year, where she supported Sara Kays and SAMIA. She concluded her first headline tour in June, selling out most of the dates. Annie is currently working on new music at a studio in NYC and plans to release a new song next month and more throughout the end of the year.

Watch the "Rapture" music video here:

Declan McKenna Zeros Tour USA

with Special Guest Annie DiRusso

Sunday 9/25 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

Tuesday 9/27 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom

Thursday 9/29 - Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

Friday 9/30 - San Diego, CA at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

Monday 10/3 - Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre

Thursday 10/6 - Chicago, IL at Metro

Friday 10/7 - Columbus, OH at A&R Music Bar

Monday 10/10 - Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday 10/11 - Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair

Wednesday 10/12 - Washington D.C. at 9:30 Club

Friday 10/14 - Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse

Sunday 10/16 - Madison, TN (Nashville) at Eastside Bowl

Tuesday 10/18 - Austin, TX at Empire Garage & Control Room

Wednesday 10/19 - Dallas, TX at The Studio at the Factory

Thursday 10/20 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live - The Ballroom