Declan McKenna Announces Third Studio Album 'What Happened To The Beach?'

Declan McKenna announces that he will release What Happened To The Beach? on February 9th on his own label, Tomplicated Records.

“In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music,” he says. “Opening up and embracing the simple things in life has helped me make something that is more authentically me than ever before.” What Happened To The Beach? is available to pre-order on all format here. Declan McKenna will kick off leg three of his 56-date US tour on September 27th in New Haven, CT. Full dates below and tickets are available here.

McKenna landed in California last year to work with producer Gianluca Buccellati, whose previous projects include Arlo Parks and Lana Del Rey. On his third studio album, McKenna taught and trusted himself to take his time and let the listener soak in the ambience.

The result, What Happened To The Beach?, is an album that revels in both space and atmosphere. “The songs sound a lot like the music I listen to,” McKenna says about the new tunes, citing St Vincent (“She takes the guitar to a really cool place. Everything can be manipulated”) and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s hypnotic and spacey energy as influences.

McKenna also debuts his new single “Nothing Works”, which follows McKenna’s latest song “Sympathy.” “‘Nothing Works’ came out of the frustration of feeling boxed in and tied to expectation,” McKenna reveals. “It is a euphoric tune, at its core it’s a celebration of being true to yourself. In the track, I’m kind of mocking the idea that I’d just take advice that neglects my own intuition, and I often feel like nothing works when you’re trying to match norms or expectations, because you can never please everyone, but if you trust your gut and your own motivations in any aspect of life, the parameters for feeling good in yourself are much simpler and more powerful.”

What Happened To The Beach? is an album full of tone and colour. There is an undeniably buoyant energy across the album, at once best exemplified by “Nothing Works” frustrations of record label interference and criticism. Musically, you feel the freedom in the sound of a songwriter enjoying himself. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much,” McKenna says, “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

McKenna is in his early 20s and is approaching a new era in his journey as a songwriter. He is aware that writing a more personal album, particularly one that focuses on joy over disaster, might suggest a line drawn in the sand between Declan and Declan 2.0. “If every song features a lyrical statement then it loses some of its impact, too. I haven’t let go of that aspect of myself but I don't want to live out that style forever.”

Recently McKenna, wrapped up his second leg of his US tour and shared his first single from this record, “Sympathy” which Paste says “carries a similarly boisterous indie-pop melody as his previous work and has chiming organs, jumpy piano chords and an overall shimmer to it.”

Following an early evening slot on the main stage of the Reading and Leeds Festival behind Billie Eilish, Declan McKenna is ready for the next step. McKenna has always been a smart, literate songwriter. With What Happened To The Beach? he’s still all those things – he’s just down for a good time.

Declan McKenna’s Big Return Tour Dates

Leg 3

Special guest: Allie Crow Buckley

Sep 27 | New Haven, CT | Toad’s Place

Oct 01 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

Oct 02 | Athens, GA | Georgia Theatre

Oct 03 | Chattanooga, TN | The Signal

Oct 05 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre

Oct 9 | Mexico City, MX |Pabellón Oeste

Oct 11 | Guadalajara, MX | C3 Stage

Oct 16 | Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater

Oct 17 | Tempe, AZ | Marquee Theatre

Oct 19 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre

Oct 21 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union

Oct 23 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo

Oct 25 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

Oct 29 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

Oct 31 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Nov 1 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

Nov 3 | Los Angeles, CA | The Novo

Nov 4 | Pomona, CA | The Fox Theater

*Festival Date

Photo Credit: Henry Pearce