Decades Unveil Highly-anticipated Debut EP 'Get So High'

Rising London electronic duo Decades announce debut EP Get So High featuring emotive new track ‘Running Away' plus singles ‘Get So High' and ‘Want Me Back'. EP lands 23rd Nov via Slow Supermarket.



Ana Straker and Coldabank aka Decades' highly anticipated debut EP Get So High is a gorgeous masterclass in emotionally charged dance music that is as subtle as it is moving. Their beguiling sound is encapsulated in new track ‘Running Away' which provides the centrepiece of their debut where Ana's heartfelt vocal takes flight over a driving beat and rising pads, providing a stunning tears-in-the-club moment.



On the release, Decades say:



“This EP represents the birth of Decades, the long winter nights in the studio getting high & dreaming of festival stages. We poured ourselves over synths for hours and let the lyrics fall out of our mouths and this collection of songs was the result.”



'Get So High' opens with ‘Be There' a track that bubbles with the kind of euphoric melancholia Decades do so well, the vocal loops ‘I'll be there for you' reminding us of the close friendship between the two artists that gave birth to this special musical partnership, who created the EP dreaming of better days in darker times.



‘Want Me Back' sizzles with longing and features the duo's unique vocal tones over rising pads, shimmering arpeggios and a garage beat. The EP also features two incredible club-ready remixes of the track: Storm Mollison's stylish and highly danceable take injects a solid 4/4 house rhythm, reimagining the duo's epic broken beat odyssey with no messing dance floor rhythms and euphoric synth arps. While Y4 Collective founder Yesca steps up to give ‘Want Me Back' some headsy magic and a sublime augmented house edit. Complimenting the emotive brilliance of the original, these two remixes are late night, late summer dance-floor alchemy and set-list essentials.



The EP's title track ‘Get So High' is a soaring club track full of trippy details that evoke the joyful release of festival raves and a summer of highs. Filled with emotion and creative structural elements, the track gives a taste of the shift in Decades' new sound embracing a breadth of sonic versatility. Encapsulating the EP's sonic themes and broader vision it is dreamy dancefloor magic par excellence.



Closing out the seven tracker is ‘K Complex' a driving club track drawing from a rich palette of synthy elements that oscillate between spaciness and distortion giving a dreamy ‘lost in the rave' quality.



'Get So High' is a spellbinding intro to Decades' captivating club sound and highlights them as ones to firmly keep an eye on going forward. Following a standout support slot for fellow electronic duo, Jungle, on their London date earlier this year, Decades will be celebrating the launch of the EP with a special live show at Pickle Factory in London on 30th November with support from Storm Mollison and Yesca.



Decades is the lockdown brainchild of best friends, and artists Anna Straker and Joachim Walker aka Coldabank unearthed a special creative chemistry after a chance meeting at a party. Their experimental, all nighters in the studio, led to them breaking out of familiar pop formulas and embracing their love of vintage synths and euphoric club music. Combining their wealth of experience as producers and live performers they stumbled into a new musical synergy and the result is heartfelt, hypnotic bangers that vibrate with the warmth of kindred spirits.