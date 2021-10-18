Deborah Silver Releases New EP 'Sunny Side'

It's another musical hit for Boca-based jazz singer Deborah Silver-who has been praised by recording icon Quincy Jones for her "strong and sultry vocals (that) are seductive and soul-soothing."

Following her previous best-sellers Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards, Pure Silver and last summer's timely and star-packed COVID-19 Blues, Silver has just released a new EP, Sunny Side, which has already reached #1 on Amazon Jazz, #2 on the iTunes Jazz chart, and is featured on several Spotify playlists and Jazz Radio. (An EP is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but fewer than an album or LP.)

Co-produced by Grammy Award winners Steve Tyrell and Ray Benson, Sunny Side features five sizzling songs from Deborah Silver, including two solos (I Got Rhythm and an acoustic version of Almost Like Being in Love) and three incredible duets, "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You" with Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers, "Straighten Up and Fly Right" with American Idol finalist Casey Abrams, and "On the Sunny Side of the Street" with jazz singer, songwriter, and actress Ann Hampton Callaway.

Scheduled to perform in the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse on February 17, Deborah Silver has delighted sold out audiences nationwide including Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below in New York, Catalina's Jazz Club in Los Angeles, and The Colony's Royal Room in Palm Beach. Her eclectic show brings audiences to their feet blending gems from the Great American Songbook along with jazz, blues, country, pop, and Broadway favorites.

Listen to the new EP here.