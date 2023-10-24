Deborah Allen Signs With Legacy Recordings to Release Expanded Editions Of RCA Albums

Legendary recording artist-songwriter Deborah Allen has signed with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, to release expanded editions of her RCA Records album, Let Me Be The First, the first all-digital produced album in Nashville and her renowned album, Telepathy, with the title track written and produced by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Prince (under the pseudonym Joey Coco).

Remastered by Sean Brennan (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop) at acclaimed Battery Studios, the digital reissue campaign also features bonus tracks appended to each album and a special Telepathy EP containing a single version, club mix and instrumental version, as well as Allen's holiday classic, “Rockin' Little Christmas.”

“These albums are a representation of the work that has given me the great fortune to share a very inspired and enriching time in my life and career that provides some missing pieces of my musical history with a wonderful trip down memory lane that my fans have been asking about for quite some time,” shares Allen. “I'm so happy and grateful that Legacy Recordings saw the value of this body of work that is very special to me.”

Each release contains bonus tracks that were originally issued as B-sides, single-only releases, or on soundtracks. Additionally, one of the two videos recorded for the song “Telepathy” officially arrives at digital video providers today, with the “Rockin' Little Christmas” video expected to be released closer to the holiday season.

TRACK LISTINGS:

Let Me Be The First (Expanded Edition) (originally released as RCA Victor LP AHL1-5318)

1. I Can't Stand It

2. Your Love

3. Please Don't Fall In Love

4. Prove You Right

5. If I Didn't Love You

6. Let Me Be The First

7. You Do It

8. Heartache And A Half

9. It's A Good Thing

10. It Makes Me Cry

Bonus Tracks:

11. Time Is Taking You Away From Me (RCA Victor single PB-13600)

12. I Hurt For You [New Mix] (RCA Victor single PB-13776)

13. Halfway Right (from The River Rat Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album RCA Victor LP CBL1-5310)

Telepathy (Expanded Edition) (originally released as RCA Victor LP 6239-1-R)

1. Telepathy

2. You Can't Say No

3. You're The Kind Of Trouble

4. One Step Closer

5. Don't You Think I Don't Love You

6. What's Right Tonight

7. Take A Picture

8. You Can Tell Me Anything

9. Somebody For Everybody

Bonus Track:

10. You Better Come Back To Me (RCA Victor single PB-13600)

Telepathy – EP (originally released as released as RCA Victor 12” single 5964-1-RD)

1. Telepathy [Single Version]

2. Telepathy [Club Mix]

3. Telepathy [Instrumental]

Bonus Track:

4. Rockin' Little Christmas (RCA Victor single PB-13904)



Allen is celebrating her 40th anniversary of her signature song “Baby I Lied.“ She performed and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday night, October 22. She will also receive the prestigious Hot Buttered Soul Award in Memphis November 16.

About Deborah Allen

Deborah Allen is one of those rare artists who forged her own path to success and ended up building a world-class career. An extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Allen's unique abilities as an artist are matched only by her enthusiasm and creativity as an individual.

It is that formidable combination of spirit and talent that keeps the multi-award-winning GRAMMY-nominated entertainer in demand. Although most associated with her signature smash, “Baby I Lied,” the true measure of Allen's influence in contemporary music is underscored by the hit singer's diverse radio success.

Songs including “I've Been Wrong Before,” “I Hurt For You,” “Rock Me,” “If You're Not Gonna Love Me,” “Wrong Side of Love,” and “Break These Chains” are just a few of the singles that made their way up the Country, Pop or AC charts during her career. Allen's songs have been featured on several major motion picture soundtracks, including Coyote Ugly, The River Rat, Clinton and Nadine, as well as in River Phoenix's final film The Thing Called Love.

Deborah's impressive songwriting credits include such great artist as Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, Brooks and Dunn, Reba McEntire. LeAnn Rhimes, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette. George Jones, Diana Ross, Issac Hays, Mille Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Sheena Easton and more.

About Legacy Recordings

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is home to the world's foremost library of historically significant commercial recordings, a peerless collection of works by the most important musical artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Across a variety of platforms, the label offers contemporary music fans access to thousands of meticulously restored archival titles representing virtually every musical genre.

Photo Credit: Cyndi Hornsby