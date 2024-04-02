Death Lens Share An Anthem Of Revolution, 'Disturb The Peace'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Originally forming as an instrumental project to express themselves solely through sound, the path for LA based Death Lens quickly evolved as they began using their platform to speak on the injustices facing minorities and the immigrant communities they grew up in. Ahead of their new album Cold World out on May 3rd, today they share their latest single “Disturb The Peace”: “A song written for the people, inspired by the people, and for my people - like my immigrant parents who came to the chaos of America to give us a better life and opportunity,” says vocalist Bryan Torres.

Noisy and discordant with swirling guitars and punishing drums, “ “Disturb The Peace” was meant to feel like mayhem for a reason, that's what we wanted to do,” Torres continues. “A sense of disarray to reflect the life we live here in the U.S. and the government that associates us as bad people. It lights our fire as we disturb the peace and retake the streets night after night, preaching this in each city.”

Aided by NYC-based producer Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans), Cold World is a departure from the early styles Death Lens mimicked as a young band, showcasing the elevation of their sound transmuted into matured and brawny post-hardcore tinged rock songs. Coming from their DIY background, it was an adjustment to work with a producer for the first time but together they were able to explore new creative territories. With the reverb turned up and the raw dial scaled back, they leave room for the massive hooks and compelling songwriting heard on the album's eleven tracks.

“This was our first time using a producer and we were scared that our sound was not going to be us, but Brett was such an amazing addition to the writing process,” the band explains. “The goal was to find a common ground and build from that and we did almost instantly on day one, it was beautiful.”

Lyrically, Cold World finds vocalist Bryan Torres reckoning with his place in the world, examining social injustices, current political and world unrest, and his emotional, mental, and physical reactions to it all. Growing up as minorities 20 miles east of Los Angeles with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence, Death Lens faced many risk factors that could've led them astray from this moment. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they've chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other.

“We're all unified in the way we think, we all believe in a fair system for all to live without struggle and with a reasonable cost of living,” Torres says. “We side strongly with socialist ideals proudly. We're also very pro Latino and pushing heavier to see more Hispanic bands up on stage, pro LGBTQ, pro-immigration and everything in between.”