Death Bells Release 'Lifespring' American Dance Ghosts Remix

Revitalized and recentered, Death Bells present Between Here & Everywhere - a dizzying portrait of a band at the height of their powers. Set for release on July 29th via Dais Records, the LP captures the cross-section of Southern California's shadowy hidden interzones, outside of the lights and luxury.

Today, Death Bells share a remix by American Dance Ghosts of the album's standout single "Lifespring"- ADG put a brooding electro spin on the track that dazzles in the darkness.

Formed in 2015 in Sydney, Australia, Death Bells has proven to be a mainstay in the alternative underground musical landscape both in their homeland and overseas. Death Bells released their sophomore full-length and Dais Records debut New Signs of Life in September of 2020.

On this record, the group embraced their diverse tastes to deliver unforgettable hooks and more expansive sounds across its nine graceful songs. Following, and in direct response to the pandemic, Death Bells secluded themselves at Bombay Beach to record and release 5 live recordings of songs from New Signs of Life in April of 2021 - the gorgeous live performance and recording Live from Bombay.

Death Bells have been rolling out Between Here & Everywhere over the past several months, pre-releasing the singles "Intruder" and "Passerby," followed by music videos for "Lifespring" and "Hysteria." As the band prepares for the album's release on July 29th, they'll also be gearing up for a North American tour commencing the following day- check out all tour dates listed below.

Listen to the new remix here:

Death Bells on Tour

July 30 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

August 1 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

August 2 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

August 3 Seattle, WA @ Timbre Room

August 5 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

August 6 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

August 7 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

August 9 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

August 10 Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class

August 11 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

August 12 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

August 13 Boston, MA @ O'Brien's

August 16 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

August 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

August 18 Washington, DC @ DC9

August 19 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

August 20 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

August 21 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

August 23 New Orleans, LA @ Santos

August 24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 25 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 26 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 27 Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks

August 29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast

August 30 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

August 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon