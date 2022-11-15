Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dearly Beloved Share Cover Of DEVO's 'Explosions'

Dearly Beloved Share Cover Of DEVO's 'Explosions'

Their new album Walker Park, is due out January 24, 2023.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Toronto barrage rock sextet Dearly Beloved have released their take on DEVO's "Explosions," featured on their upcoming new album Walker Park, due out January 24, 2023 on Sonic Unyon Records. The band premiered a video for the track via Spill Magazine. Pre-save Walker Park here.

Discussing their cover of "Explosions," songwriter/producer/bassist Rob Higgins noted, "'Explosions' was the last thing we did together all in the same room at the same time. We recorded it in Toronto at my home studio, Phoebe Street, right before we were about to leave for six weeks overseas opening for Sebadoh. The tour was eventually scrapped because of COVID and after recording this cover we all went our separate ways, not knowing it would be two and a half years until our next hang."

The follow up to 2019's Time Square Discount, which was written entirely while on the road and recorded in a two-week blitz with Daniel Rey at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, Walker Park took shape while Higgins was writing and recording at home, in his Phoebe Street studio, to cope with the pandemic.

While brutal for all, the lockdown provided a never before experienced freedom to work patiently and use the studio as an instrument itself, eventually mixing the album with bandmate and Slow Pineapple production partner Tyler Beans.

The sessions delivered thematic ambition, sonic verve, and evocative playing in spades, while never skimping on the scorched-earth riffs Dearly Beloved have become known for. The work and craft that went into the album conveys the deeply weird world in which it was spawned - "Listening back now, the record appears to reflect the absurdity of those times," notes Higgins.

For the past 16 years, the Beloved's collision and fusion of pop and hardcore sensibilities, melody and menace, has offered up unabashed stoner rock coiled like smoke around a magma core of psychedelic post-grunge. Walker Park anchors itself in the lessons learned and launches the band on an exciting new trajectory.

"The songs started as super long bass and drum jams I built myself at home," explains Higgins. "I'd play for like 15 minutes and record it all. Then I'd go looking for good bits. Once whittled into a form I'd send the song to the band to freak out on." Of the 16 finished tracks arising from those sessions, 10 eventually coalesced as Walker Park, with songs selected to reflect the zeitgeist in a cohesive way while also communicating a narrative arc.

A sweaty, noisy mix of rock n' roll, hardcore, punk, prog, psych, and sludge influences, Dearly Beloved lives to make records and tour. The band has racked up an impressive resumé as road dogs, supporting artists like Swervedrive, Juliette Lewis and the Licks and Sloan on national tours of Canada, the U.S. and UK, while collaborating with riff wizards like Dave Catching (Queens of the Stone Age), Chris Gross (Masters of Reality), Patrick Pentland (Sloan), Dave Elitch (The Mars Volta), Dimitri Coates (OFF!, Burning Brides), and Care Failure (Die Mannequin). With extensive global dates in the works for 2023, Dearly Beloved's rock-solid rep is sure to stand tall in the spotlight with the release of Walker Park.

Watch the new music video here:



Concert Celebrating R.E.M.’s Debut EP to Livestream Photo
Concert Celebrating R.E.M.’s Debut EP to Livestream
Following last month’s announcement and subsequent record sell out of the concerts in celebration of R.E.M.’s Chronic Town, Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, long-time friend and promoter Velena Vego, and streaming partner Veeps are collaborating to make the show available for R.E.M. fans around the world via a premium livestream experience.
Hammock Return With UnTruth & Gods Becoming Memories Photo
Hammock Return With 'UnTruth' & 'Gods Becoming Memories'
The album was largely recorded in Nashville, co-produced with Grammy nominated engineer Chad Howat. The album features the ethereal voice of Christine Byrd (Lumenette), with Matt Kidd (Slow Meadow) bringing his spirit, piano skills, knowledge of technology, and orchestrating sensibilities. Pre-order the album now!
Ellie Dixon Releases New Single Swing! Photo
Ellie Dixon Releases New Single 'Swing!'
Ellie has taken the online world by storm, creating and producing original material, trending duets and intricately deconstructed harmonies which have led to well over a million followers across her social media platforms. The attention led to a nomination for an iHeartRadio Music award in the “TikTok Songwriter of the Year” category this year.
Sam Ferrara Shares New Single Whiskey Memory Photo
Sam Ferrara Shares New Single Whiskey Memory
Early in her career, Sam performed at many venues including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Off-Broadway at Symphony Space and The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX. She also traveled to Europe to perform shows in both 2010 and 2012. Listen to the new single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Liz Cass Releases Acclaimed Debut Album 'The Words'Liz Cass Releases Acclaimed Debut Album 'The Words'
November 14, 2022

Liz Cass has released her debut album The Words via Ultra Records to great acclaim. The uplifting synth-pop track has been co-produced and mixed by the legendary David Wrench (Arlo Parks, Let’s Eat Grandma, Frank Ocean). The video features Killing Eve actor Coline Atterbury, who portrays the blindfolded demon who haunts Liz Cass.
Nickelback & Tate McRae to Appear at the 2023 JUNO AwardsNickelback & Tate McRae to Appear at the 2023 JUNO Awards
November 14, 2022

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) revealed during a press conference at Rogers Place in Edmonton, future home of the 2023 JUNO Awards, that Nickelback and Tate McRae will take the stage in their home province of Alberta when the show comes to town on Monday, March 13.
VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for 'Impurities' From Sophomore EP 'Antifragile'VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for 'Impurities' From Sophomore EP 'Antifragile'
November 14, 2022

Continuing to make history while paving their own path, next global rookies LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their highly anticipated music video for 'Impurities.' Five members, all dressed in white, showcase their elegant, and clean-cut choreography.
LINGO Hosted By RuPaul Charles to Premiere in January on CBSLINGO Hosted By RuPaul Charles to Premiere in January on CBS
November 14, 2022

CBS announced the premieres of the new word-twisting game show LINGO, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles; the new action-drama series TRUE LIES, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga; along with returning series dates. Check out the new broadcast schedule now!
The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour DatesThe Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates
November 14, 2022

The Backseat Lovers have announced their 2023 North American tour dates. The four-piece will return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand’s Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year. Kicking off April 18th at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.