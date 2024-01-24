Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Dillon arrived in  Nashville in 1973 with a guitar and a notebook of songs and his career has followed anything but a linear path.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

River House Artists, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, is pleased to announce that songwriting legend, Dean Dillon, has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with the company.

“We are thrilled to have Dean Dillon join our River House roster. His songwriting is unparalleled, and this is such an exciting time for us,” says Zebb Luster, VP/GM of River House Artists. “I have been a true fan of his songwriting for years and how it has forged a path in country music history. We are honored that he trusts us to continue to further his incredible songwriting legacy.”

Dillon adds, “I'm so excited to be part of the River House family. The team has an excellent track record and are such thoughtful stewards of great songs. I'm looking forward to working with them to further my lasting legacy as a songwriter.”

Dillon was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 alongside Bob Dylan and Shel Silverstein), and has penned many iconic hits for chart-topping artists including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, Toby Keith, among others. His association with George Strait over the years has brought him to an icon status in country music with over 76 George Strait hits, including “The Chair,” “I've Come to Expect it From You,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “She Let Herself Go,” and “The Best Day.” He was named the BMI Country Icon in 2013, and he has amassed a combined total of 31 BMI Country and Pop Awards. In 2011, he was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Country Song of the Year for George Strait's “Breath You Take.” Most recently, he was named a nominee for the 2024 induction for the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Dillon arrived in  Nashville in 1973 with a guitar and a notebook of songs and his career has followed anything but a linear path. The one constant, though, was the remarkable quality of his songwriting. While charting eight of his songs as a recording artist, with “I'm Into the Bottle (To Get You Out of My Mind)” breaking into the Top 30, Dillon contributed some of the genre's biggest hits writing for other artists. His first No. 1 hit was “Lying Here in Love With You,” recorded by Jim Ed Brown and Helen Cornelius and co-written with Gary Harrison and penned “Tennessee Whiskey” for George Jones. The 1980s saw many hits for George Strait including his first Top Ten hit, “Unwound,” followed by hits such as “The Chair,” “Nobody in His Right Mind Would Have Left Her” and “Ocean Front Property.”

Dillon's distinctive style can be seen across the discographies of George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and Toby Keith. His latest hits have included George Strait's “Here for a Good Time” and “Livin' For the Night” as well as “It's a Little Too Late” performed by Toby Keith and “I'm Alive” by Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews. 



