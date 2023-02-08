Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dead Lakes Announce Debut Full-Length Album 'Daydreamer'

The new album is due for release on March 31.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Dead Lakes have announced their debut full-length album daydreamer, due for release on March 31 via SharpTone Records.

The upcoming album, produced by Sam Guaiana (The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein, Between You & Me), was designed to be consumed front-to-back on a solo nighttime drive and challenges listeners to take a chance on themselves in the name of personal discovery.

Over the course of twelve dreamy tracks - including single "wrong way," which has garnered over a million streams on Spotify - listeners see Dead Lakes follow their own advice and leave their former selves silhouetted by the glow of the sinking sun, emerging reborn in the neon twilight.

"From the jump, daydreamer puts you in the driver's seat of the story," explains vocalist Sumy. "This record constantly blurs the line between reality and daydream both sonically and lyrically. We wanted to extend that energy to this record by giving you a mix of what you'd expect from us with a surreal fresh energy and perspective. The result ended up being a sonic journey of sound and emotion. This record runs parallel with the ride of life. The gut-wrenching moments, self-doubt, relationships, vices, and the feeling of euphoria."

Fans can pre-order daydreamer now here.

Alongside the announcement, Dead Lakes has shared a new single and music video "strange juice." On the track, Sumy explains, "I hope this song gives people the courage to take whatever leap it is in life they feel they need to take. 'strange juice' is all about loving the process of life in all its stages and finding yourself more, and more along the way."

Listen to the new single here:



