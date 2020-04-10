Dead Ghosts' 'Automatic Changer' Album Out April 24

Canadian garage rockers Dead Ghosts newest album Automatic Changer will be out on April 24, 2020 via Burger Records. The album will be available to stream on all major digital platforms and is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD and cassette.

Formed nearly a decade ago in Vancouver, Canada, Dead Ghosts grew out of founders Byran Nicol (vocals/guitar), Drew Wilky (guitar), and Mike Wilky's (drums) desire to hang out, listen to records and play music. After the trio uploaded a few demos to Myspace, this was 2008, after all, the group were offered the opportunity to release a single via a small Iowa-based punk label.

The single quickly led to the group's first full-length self-titled album. By 2015 the group had joined the Burger Records roster and released two more albums, Can't Get No and Love and Death and All the Rest. With time the band added two members, bass player Mauricio "Moe" Chiumento and organist Craig Pettman. Playing a distinctive brand of swaggering, blues-infused lo-fi rock, the five-piece quickly won over transatlantic fans and scored fresh fodder for their lyrics with their punk-rock antics.





