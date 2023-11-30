Dead Days Release Cathartic New Single 'Death Song'

Canadian metalcore outfit Dead Days have released “Death Song,” their second explosive single of 2023, on November 30th.

Take the emotional capacity and angst of an iconic emo ballad and set it to the tune of progressive metalcore; that is Dead Days’ new single “Death Song.” It’s the cathartic follow-up to “Past Life,” which was released earlier this summer.

While experimenting with electronic flourishes throughout “Past Life” - think recent Motionless In White releases - the band delivers a more straight-forward, in-your-face metalcore anthem with “Death Song,” allowing the rebellious nature of the lyrical content to speak for itself.

Vocalist Don Tuer says this track came to him when he was at his lowest, “I wrote Death Song when I was in a deep place of resentment and despair. It felt like the world around me was trying to make me give up and fall apart.

Cathartic is the only word I can think of when it comes to this song. It's basically a metaphorical line drawn in the sand and we dare you to cross it. We've been pulled so far down and hated ourselves more than any other person could, so you can't hurt us anymore.” Instead of letting the world get you down, dig your feet in and become a force to be reckoned with: a message anyone can relate to.

“Death Song” was recorded, mixed, and produced by Justin “JD” DeBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills) at JdB Audio Productions - who also assisted with the band’s 2022 LP Tyrants and “Past Life” - and was mastered by Steve Sopchak at The Square Studio. This single also features an official music video, which was shot by Prevail Media Group and Live It Video Productions, and edited by Jeff Folkes.

ABOUT DEAD DAYS

Hailing from London Ontario, Canadian band Dead Days is an explosive metalcore act formed in 2019. Recording their debut self-titled E.P. with producer Lee Albrecht (Hollow Front, Sleepwaker), they saw immediate success with the release of their first two singles in early 2020 getting press and Spotify playlisting on numerous platforms.

COVID19 stalled any live show opportunities, so the band started writing and recording more songs in August 2020 with Justin “JD” DeBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills). This resulted in the band signing with Theoria Records in 2021 and eventually released their EP “Tyrants” in 2022 where singles “Suffering” and “Tombstone” garnered multiple playlists on streaming platforms and positive reviews from press outlets.

Continuing to work with DeBlieck, the band’s highly anticipated single “Past Life” was released in August 2023 independently, and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Their upcoming single “Death Song” is set to release November 30th, with a lot more music to come in 2024.