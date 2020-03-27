DeCasa Releases New Single 'STEAM'

Up-and-coming Indie sensation, deCasa, releases his single "STEAM." The Texas-based artist continues his spectacular run of singles with this release, his 4th via OVNI Records. deCasa drops the record ahead of his Texas tour run, where he will hit select cities in the Lonestar state.

Listen below!



This guitar-and-vocal driven new record showcases the tremendous talent of the alternative bedroom producer and multi-instrumentalist, deCasa. On STEAM, deCasa capitalizes on his Puerto Rican roots by expertly meshing together Spanish & English in his songwriting. The charismatic vocals and up-tempo production combine to make this a special record.



On "STEAM," deCasa experiments with his songwriting ability. He attributes the song to his cousin. He tells the story, "My cousin and his girlfriend had a baby about 4 years ago and decided to move to Florida from Puerto Rico. About a month ago, he had suspicions something was off and left and old phone at the house taking video. He caught her cheating on him & this song was inspired by that."



deCasa's spectacular live performances have played a major role in the artist's expeditious success. Check out the dates for his Texas tour run here. Get to know more about deCasa, by following him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or visiting decasamusic.com.





