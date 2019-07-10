Davina and the Vagabonds Set to Release 'Sugar Drops' on August 2
Davina and the Vagabonds have announced a brand new release date for their album SUGAR DROPS, the first album from the label Red House Records out August 2nd. Their track, "I Can't Believe I Let You Go," was just featured on Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now."
SUGAR DROPS marks the first time singer/songwriter/pianist Davina Sowers entered a proper studio to record an album. The Minneapolis-based artist holed up in Nashville's Compass Sound Studio with producer (and Compass Records co-founder) Garry West, along with her trumpeter, string arranger and husband, Zack Lozier, and a rotating cast of powerhouse players including Todd Phillips (David Grisman, Robbie Fulks) on bass, Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt, Tom Jones) on guitar and Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa) on Hammond B3.
SUGAR DROPS is distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings. Eclectic, engaging and instilled with a deep respect and knowledge for the Great American Songbook, SUGAR DROPS is the actualization of longstanding intent for Davina.
"It represents about 100 years of Americana; I did exactly what I wanted to do," she says.
Davina grew up in Altoona, PA, which she now describes as "awesome in the industrial era, but horrible for high school." She developed a heavy drug habit in high school, which morphed into heroin dependency, left her homeless, sent her in and out of jail, and brought on all manner of trouble. Kicking dope on the streets, she "got clean, started the band, and worked [her] ass off every day since."
Davina and the band are constantly on the road, touring throughout the world they've earned feverish acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and more in addition to performing on BBC's international favorite late-night program Later...with Jools Holland and appearing on PBS's Bluegrass Underground.
Tour Dates:
Jul 12-18 -- Edinburgh, Scotland -- Edinburgh Jazz Festival
Jul 20 -- Brooklyn, NY -- On Stage at Kingsborough
Jul 24 -- New York, NY -- The Iridium
Jul 25 -- Southbury, CT -- Riverview Cinema and Playhouse
Jul 26 -- Old Lyme, CT -- The Side Door
Jul 27 -- Hiram, ME -- Ossipee Valley Music Festival
Jul 28 -- Shirley, MA -- The Bull Run
Aug 2 -- Johnstown, PA -- Flood City Music Festival
Aug 5 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Guthrie Theatre - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW
Aug 8 -- Santa Fe, NM -- Santa Fe Bandstand
Aug 10 -- Colorado Springs, CO -- Music on The Mesa
Aug 16-17 -- Gainesville, GA -- The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center
Sep 7 -- Jerusalem, Israel -- Ganei Tikva Cultural Center
Sep 9 -- Herzliya, Israel -- Jerusalem Theater
Sep 10 -- Modiin, Israel -- Zappa Club
Sep 11 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Azrieli Mall
Sep 12 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art
Sep 13 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art
Sep 16 -- Budapest, Hungary -- MomKult
Sep 18-19 -- Paris, France -- Duc des Lombards
Sep 20 -- Czech Republic -- Jazz Dock
Sep 21 -- Vienna, Austria -- Porgy & Bess
Oct 7-- Evanston, IL -- SPACE
Oct 12 -- Red Wing, MN -- Sheldon Theatre
Nov 9 -- Porto Alegre -- Barra Shopping Sul
Nov 12 -- São Paulo, Brazil -- Teatro Opus
Photo Credit: Christi Williams