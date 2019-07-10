Davina and the Vagabonds Set to Release 'Sugar Drops' on August 2

Davina and the Vagabonds have announced a brand new release date for their album SUGAR DROPS, the first album from the label Red House Records out August 2nd. Their track, "I Can't Believe I Let You Go," was just featured on Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now."

SUGAR DROPS marks the first time singer/songwriter/pianist Davina Sowers entered a proper studio to record an album. The Minneapolis-based artist holed up in Nashville's Compass Sound Studio with producer (and Compass Records co-founder) Garry West, along with her trumpeter, string arranger and husband, Zack Lozier, and a rotating cast of powerhouse players including Todd Phillips (David Grisman, Robbie Fulks) on bass, Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt, Tom Jones) on guitar and Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa) on Hammond B3.

SUGAR DROPS is distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings. Eclectic, engaging and instilled with a deep respect and knowledge for the Great American Songbook, SUGAR DROPS is the actualization of longstanding intent for Davina.

"It represents about 100 years of Americana; I did exactly what I wanted to do," she says.

Davina grew up in Altoona, PA, which she now describes as "awesome in the industrial era, but horrible for high school." She developed a heavy drug habit in high school, which morphed into heroin dependency, left her homeless, sent her in and out of jail, and brought on all manner of trouble. Kicking dope on the streets, she "got clean, started the band, and worked [her] ass off every day since."

Davina and the band are constantly on the road, touring throughout the world they've earned feverish acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and more in addition to performing on BBC's international favorite late-night program Later...with Jools Holland and appearing on PBS's Bluegrass Underground.

Tour Dates:

Jul 12-18 -- Edinburgh, Scotland -- Edinburgh Jazz Festival

Jul 20 -- Brooklyn, NY -- On Stage at Kingsborough

Jul 24 -- New York, NY -- The Iridium

Jul 25 -- Southbury, CT -- Riverview Cinema and Playhouse

Jul 26 -- Old Lyme, CT -- The Side Door

Jul 27 -- Hiram, ME -- Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Jul 28 -- Shirley, MA -- The Bull Run

Aug 2 -- Johnstown, PA -- Flood City Music Festival

Aug 5 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Guthrie Theatre - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

Aug 8 -- Santa Fe, NM -- Santa Fe Bandstand

Aug 10 -- Colorado Springs, CO -- Music on The Mesa

Aug 16-17 -- Gainesville, GA -- The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center

Sep 7 -- Jerusalem, Israel -- Ganei Tikva Cultural Center

Sep 9 -- Herzliya, Israel -- Jerusalem Theater

Sep 10 -- Modiin, Israel -- Zappa Club

Sep 11 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Azrieli Mall

Sep 12 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Sep 13 -- Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel -- Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Sep 16 -- Budapest, Hungary -- MomKult

Sep 18-19 -- Paris, France -- Duc des Lombards

Sep 20 -- Czech Republic -- Jazz Dock

Sep 21 -- Vienna, Austria -- Porgy & Bess

Oct 7-- Evanston, IL -- SPACE

Oct 12 -- Red Wing, MN -- Sheldon Theatre

Nov 9 -- Porto Alegre -- Barra Shopping Sul

Nov 12 -- São Paulo, Brazil -- Teatro Opus

Photo Credit: Christi Williams





