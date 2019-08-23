David Wax Museum Release New Album LINE OF LIGHT

Today, David Wax Museum, fronted by David Wax and Suz Slezak, released their fifth studio album Line Of Light via Nine Mile Records. Produced by Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket, the album was the first full length record to be produced in his newly built recording studio in his home of Nashville, TN. Purchase Line Of Light HERE.

Line of Light marks the band's return for their first full-length album in four years. It finds the duo tackling subjects both political and personal in a way they haven't explored in the studio before. With Broemel taking the band's folk-pop underpinnings and outfitting them with serious sonic force, the songs push deeper into themes of interconnectedness, spiritual longing, and deep personal reflection. Being artists from Charlottesville, VA, where they raise their two children, they found themselves responding to the political milieu we all find ourselves in at this moment. While not necessarily sunny, the collection shares a firm optimism in the human condition: there's light beyond the darkness. Line of Light shows David, Suz, and their collected accompanists on a sonic evolution - making music that rewards repeated listens.

BrooklynVegan shared the album's lead single "Uncover The Gold" and called it "a beautiful-sounding song about a very ugly topic." No Depression reviewed the album and said, "Line of Light is a missive for their children and likely their community - anyone who would like some meaningful accompaniment in these darker days."

"Ultimately, this record feels like an expression of the mysterious alchemy of the songs, the studio, the producer, the musicians, and the time in our life," explains Wax. "There was a lot of swirling around behind us in the studio while we wrote and recorded Line of Light. The hate rally in our hometown of Charlottesville made us refocus on our responsibility as artists to put forth a positive, life-affirming vision. And on a personal level, Suz was coming to terms again with her bipolar diagnosis as it reared its head right before we went back to Nashville for the final 10-day session. In addition to adjusting to this new reality, Suz had to wean our 1-year-old son during the recording session because her medication would harm a nursing child. These inner and outer struggles are at the heart of this record."

The album features performances by multi-instrumentalist Danilo Henriquez, bassist Ben Kogan, keyboardist Paul Curreri, Russ Pollard (formerly of Sebadoh and Folk Implosion), and Carl Broemel and Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket.

Line of Light tracklist:

1) "Uncover the Gold"

2) "Equal in the Darkness"

3) "How Do You Know If You're Dreaming?"

4) "Big Sur"

5) "Wake Up and Dream"

6) "Touch of Gold"

7) "Human Chain"

8) "Janaree"

9) "Little Heart"

10) "Night Gods"

Tour Dates:

09/12: Nashville, TN - Americana Fest

10/11: Charlottesville, VA - The Festy Experience

10/23: Baltimore, MD - Creative Arts Alliance

10/24: Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

10/25: New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

10/27: Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Curch

10/30: Rochester, NY - Abilene

10/31: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

11/01: Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle

11/02: Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

11/03: Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/05: Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

11/06: Grand Rapids, MI - Listening Room

11/07: Fort Wayne, IN - ArtsLab

11/09: Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo

11/10: Chicago, IL - Schubas

11/13: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

11/14: Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

11/15: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

12/27: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12/28: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

12/29: Washington, DC - Union Stage





