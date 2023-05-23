David Morris Tackles Addiction, Grief and the Journey of a Single Mom in 'Jenny's Song'

The accompanying music video was directed by Emad Rashidi.

Genre-bending Country rapper David Morris takes a vulnerable approach in his latest release, “Jenny's Song,” available everywhere today.

Co-written with Seth Alley, the song share's Jenny's story; a single mom doing her best to take care of her family and herself while battling addiction coupled with overwhelming grief. With an awareness of the power of a song, Morris aims to shed light on the tribulations and hardships so many in our world face through raw and honest lyrics.

Although the song's story paints the picture of a difficult life, Morris croons “Everything's gonna be alright…” in each chorus, which offers hope for better days ahead.

The accompanying music video, directed by Emad Rashidi, features a day in the life of Jenny, a mother caring for her two children and working as a waitress to provide for her family. Jenny grapples with her addiction at an AA meeting while sharing her painful experience around grief. Culminating at a cemetery, viewers can feel the distress and emotion as Morris tells her story.

As he continues to carve out his own lane, his star power shines most when he is being current, honest and approachable. Morris allows his songwriting to take the front seat, whether it's rapping a verse over a hip-hop beat or updating a classic like George Strait's “Carrying Your Love With Me,” he is relating to the everyday music fan.

With over 342M+ global artist streams worldwide from his viral hits “Carrying Your Love” and “Dutton Ranch Freestyle,” Morris is bringing his fans into his world to experience his own artistic blend of Country lyricism with hip-hop, rap, and Southern rock beats.

Earlier this year, Morris was tour support on Russell Dickerson's She Likes It Tour across the Southeast and just wrapped up his own headlining Hometown Heartbreak Tour which spanned the U.S. last month. Keep up with Morris on all platforms including – TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Photo credit: Kirsten Barnett 



