David Morris Announces His First Headlining 'Hometown Heartbreak' Tour

Up and coming Country singer-songwriter and rapper David Morris will be hitting the road in early 2023 on his upcoming Hometown Heartbreak Tour. The 16 date tour will span the U.S. kicking off in Gainesville, Fla. on Feb. 19.

This announcement follows his recent addition to Russell Dickerson's She Likes It Tour for select dates in February throughout the Southeast. Tickets are available now here.

"I'm beyond excited to be hitting the road this spring," shares Morris. "There's no better feeling than being on stage and hearing people sing along to my songs. I can't wait to meet all my fans and put on one hell of a show!"

Today's announcement rounds out the "viral hitmaker's" (The Tennessean) record-breaking year with his back-to-back hits "Carrying Your Love" and "Dutton Ranch Freestyle" that contributed to his monumental 110M global artist streams. Morris also had a busy year of touring including opening for Jelly Roll and Kidd G.

His latest single "Broken Heartland," is a stripped down, tell-all track written solely by Morris, that highlights his home state of West Virginia in his unique genre bending style. Keep up with Morris on all platforms including - TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and here.

HOMETOWN HEARTBREAK TOUR DATES

Feb. 16, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. at The Fillmore Charlotte *support for Russell Dickerson

Feb. 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. at Florida Theatre *support for Russell Dickerson

Feb. 18, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. at House of Blues Orlando *support for Russell Dickerson

Feb. 19, 2023 in Gainesville, Fla. at High Dive

Feb. 22, 2023 in Columbia, S.C. at New Brookland Tavern

Feb. 23, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. at The NorVa *support for Russell Dickerson

Feb. 24, 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. at The Ritz *support for Russell Dickerson

Feb. 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. at Tabernacle *support for Russell Dickerson

March 20, 2023 in New York, N.Y. at Mercury Lounge

March 21, 2023 in Cambridge, Mass. at Sonia Live Music Venue

March 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. at DC9

March 24, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio at The Basement

March 25, 2023 in Pontiac, Mich. at The Pike Room @ The Crofoot

March 30, 2023 in Louisville, Ky. at Zanzabar

March 31, 2023 in St. Louis, Mo. at THE OLD ROCK HOUSE

April 1, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Open Chord Music

April 6, 2023 in Austin, Texas at Antone's

April 7, 2023 in Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

April 8, 2023 in Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

April 13, 2023 in Oxford, Miss. at Proud Larry's

April 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. at The Basement East

April 15, 2023 in Athens, Ga. at 40 Watt Club

April 20, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. at 7th St Entry

April 21, 2023 in Chicago, Ill. at Bub City

April 22, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Top Cats