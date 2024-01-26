David Haerle Releases New Single 'El Camino Sierra'

His fourth LP is set to be released in summer 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

David Haerle Releases New Single 'El Camino Sierra'

Following the release of his album El Camino Sierra last year, Los Angeles singer-songwriter-guitarist David Haerle found himself still inspired by the album's namesake road and the geography that surrounds it (Highway 395, or The Sierra Highway, running through the Owens Valley of California alongside the High Sierras and The White Mountains). He ended up writing a song of the same name after the album's release.

“The song is about important places in one's life where formative memories have been made with loved ones, some of whom may now be gone,” David shares. “It is about mourning and honoring them and our own journey toward acceptance and healing. I return to such places so that I can make new memories and treasure the old ones. Where are our now gone loved ones? Are they aware of our visitations to these sacred places we once shared? Can they see us? Can they hear us? I'd like to think yes. But regardless, such pilgrimages are, for me, about a desire for connection. Connection with, in the end, what matters most: those we love and cherish.”

The track was written and produced by David himself, alongside co-producer and frequent collaborator Jose Salazar. David, who plays lead vocal, electric and acoustic rhythm guitars, is joined by his longtime band--Carson Cohen (bass, backing vocals), Reade Pryor (drums, percussion), Ken Belcher (electric guitar, backing vocals) and Jose Salazar (keyboards).

David's music traverses many genres--singer-songwriter, rock, pop and Americana--with words inspired by his life, experiences, people and observations of all that surround him. His previous album releases, 2023's El Camino Sierra, 2020's Death Valley and 2018's Garden of Edendale, have all been well reviewed amongst many notable music publications including: Billboard, American Songwriter, Goldmine, Under The Radar, Glide Magazine, Rock and Roll Globe, Americana Highways, Elmore Magazine and others.

David Haerle grew up surrounded by music and the music business. His father Martin emigrated from Germany to pursue a dream of working in the country music industry and co-founded the independent label CMH Records (Country Music Heritage). His maternal grandparents co-owned the first full time country music radio station in Nashville, WENO. 

The King of Country Music, Roy Acuff, took him onstage at the Grand Ole' Opry before a full house when he was 9 years of age. After picking up the guitar at age 13, he played in rock and alternative new wave bands during the 80's, before becoming a music agent at ICM. Then his father passed away suddenly and at just 24 years-old, David took over the family business and has served as president of CMH Records, now CMH Label Group, ever since. 

But David never stopped playing guitar. In 2011, he decided to record and release his first full length album. He began in earnest and the project would ultimately take him roughly 7 years to finish. Garden of Edendale was released in the summer of 2018. His second album, Death Valley, was released in the spring of 2020. His third album, El Camino Sierra, was released in April 2023.

His fourth LP is set to be released in summer 2024.

Photo by Michael Pottle



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rita Ora Releases Shape of Me Featuring Keith Urban Photo
Rita Ora Releases 'Shape of Me' Featuring Keith Urban

Rita Ora has released a new version of her single “Shape Of Me” featuring country music icon Keith Urban now. Announced by Rita on her mother’s 60th birthday last week, “Shape Of Me” is an ode to her mother. Co-written by Rita, the original version of “Shape Of Me” featured on Rita's You & I album. Watch the video!

2
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics. Despite facing rejection at early auditions, where she was told she lacked the right voice and appearance, at the age of 27 Aigul has already etched her name in history as the youngest artist ever to take on the title role of Bizet's Carmen at the Royal Opera House in London.

3
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single Stay Cool Photo
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single 'Stay Cool'

Irish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Vincent McMorrow unveils new single 'Stay Cool,' along with announcing his signing to Nettwerk Music Group. His high register rings out as emotion spills over organic soundscapes accented by folk, indie, and rock elements.

4
Wesley Dean Announces New Album Music From Crazy Hearts Photo
Wesley Dean Announces New Album 'Music From Crazy Hearts'

Wesley Dean has announced his much anticipated album, Music From Crazy Hearts, will be released this spring. To accompany the news, the Nashville by way of Australia artist has also shared the hopeful, country-flavored ballad, “Don't Look Back,” featuring country singer Sarah Buxton, along with the official music video.  

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARMONY