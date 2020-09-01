David Byrne Returns to Sonos Radio Today

Sonos Radio drops the second episode of David Byrne’s new monthly show, Here Comes Everybody, today.

Sonos Radio drops the second episode of David Byrne's new monthly show, Here Comes Everybody, today. The new monthly show, which airs the first of each month, debuted in August and is available exclusively on Sonos Radio or on-demand via Mixcloud at www.mixcloud.com/sonos.

Here Comes Everybody features new themes and playlists each month. This month's episode sees Byrne revisiting his 2002 Luaka Bop compilation release of abstract electronic music, The Only Blip Hop Record You Will Ever Need, Vol. 1 plus tracks from Anamanaguchi, Holly Herndon, Alice Longyu Gao, Chester Lockhart, Dirty Projectors and more into a playlist he titled Crazy, Glitchy, Cool.

"More than ever gadgets and the web are extensions of ourselves...it's like some sick Cronenberg movie, and this is the musical expression of what that feels like," Byrne says.

Also airing this week is Brittany Howard's second Radio Hour with host Elia Einhorn (drops tomorrow, 9/2). Howard chats with Einhorn about her solo album and more from her home in Nashville before taking over DJ duty to play some of her favorites from Prince, Al Green, Betty Davis and more.

Byrne works in a variety of mediums. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he grew up in North America and was educated at art schools in Maryland and Rhode Island. Since leaving the Talking Heads, the band he co-founded in the 1970s, Byrne has released nine solo albums, most recently American Utopia (2018). Byrne has been honored with an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards, along with Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and the Theatre World awards for Here Lies Love.

