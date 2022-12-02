David Byrne Releases New Song 'Fat Man's Comin''

David Byrne has released a new holiday song, "Fat Man's Comin'," today (December 2), exclusively through Bandcamp, accompanied by his hand-drawn storyboards for a decade-old, never-produced Bandcamp-exclusive video now reconstituted into a fresh clip. Originally written in 2013 and produced/arranged by Jherek Bischoff, the track can be purchased via a pay-what-you-can model through December 31st, with a minimum contribution of $1. To purchase, click here.

Today is the December edition of Bandcamp Friday, a monthly initiative when the company waives its revenue share of purchases, directing all proceeds to artists (and their causes). All proceeds from "Fat Man's Comin'" will fully benefit Reasons To Be Cheerful, the nonprofit online news magazine founded by Byrne.

"Fat Man's Comin'" is loaded with strings, woodwinds and brass, as well as percussion from longtime Byrne collaborator Mauro Refosco.

Founded in 2019 Byrne, Reasons To Be Cheerful is a nonprofit online news magazine published every weekday. More than three years, 650 stories and 100,000 active subscribers later, RTBC is now a leader in the rapidly growing field of solutions journalism. Its reporting focuses on proven, evidence-based responses to the world's most pressing problems.

As one of very few publications dedicated exclusively to this field, RTBC's ambitious, on-the-ground reporting defies the era of quick-hit clickbait, often honing in on news deserts and overlooked communities to unearth scaleable, replicable innovation and insight. The result is a balance of healthy optimism and journalistic rigor -- a blueprint for a better world.