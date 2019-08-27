David Archuleta Debuts New Single, Talks Overcoming Fears

David Archuleta premiered his brand new pop single "Paralyzed" today which has reached the #1 spot on Amazon's "Movers & Shakers" chart. Listen below.

To celebrate the release, David challenged himself to conquer a long-time fear he has by doing his first-ever backflip off the cliffs at Cummins Falls State Park in Tennessee. See the Instagram video here:

"Paralyzed was a bit of a venting song. I get frustrated watching myself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that I know I should. A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward. I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing, because I freeze. It gets me so frustrated! This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor." Says David

The video for "Paralyzed," directed by Brian Petchers (Meghan Trainor, Sena, Wiz Khalifa) was shot in Brooklyn, NY at a historic home from the 1700's called The Lott House which also premiered today.

Listen to "Paralyzed" here:





