Dave Mason To Join The Beach Boys This Spring

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician and songwriter DAVE MASON announces plans to join the iconic BEACH BOYS this coming spring and summer (more dates TBA).

The new dates are in addition to Mason's previously announced spring 2024 tour plans; the Traffic Jam tour is set to begin February 29 in Florida and run through April 13th in San Antonio, TX. The Beach Boys dates begin on May 24 in Bridgeport, CT. Full itinerary is below.

Whether you live your life with this music as the soundtrack or are a modern concert enthusiast, 'Dave Mason's Traffic Jam'' is bound to leave you much more fulfilled, delighted, and buoyant— and that much closer to the brilliance of the music of Dave Mason.

To see this extraordinary guitar player, a soulful singer LIVE guarantees an evening of music as astonishing as the legend Dave Mason himself. 'Dave Mason's Traffic Jam' is a must-see concert that includes fan favorites and deep cuts from Traffic, Dave Mason, and other surprise songs that share the story and important milestones in an undeniably powerful era of rock n' roll history.

'Dave Mason's Traffic Jam' brings this all to life with multimedia visuals, dynamic set lists, along with first-hand stories and memories that can only be shared authenticity by a man who has lived it.

Traffic Jam 2024 Tour:

February 29 Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

March 2 - Oxford, AL - - Oxford PAC

March 3&5 Atlanta, GA - City Winery

March 6 - Ponte Vedra Beach,FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 8 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live *

March 9 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise *

March 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker *

March 12 - Key West, FL - Key West Theater

March 13-21 Miami, FL - - 70's Rock & Romance Cruise

March 23 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

March 24 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater **

March 25 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater **

March 27 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater ***

March 28 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

March 29 - Montgomery, AL - MPAC ***

March 30 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland

April 2 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou

April 4 - Nashville, IN - Brown County PAC ^

April 5 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

April 6 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

April 10 - Dallas, TX - - Longhorn ^

April 12 - Houston, TX - The Heights

April 13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Dave Mason with the Beach Boys

May 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

May 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 26 - Gilford, NH - - Bank of the New Hampshire Pavilion

June 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

*w/Pat Travers

**w/Jimmy Hall

***w/The Outlaws

^ w/Jefferson Starship

ABOUT DAVE MASON

Fans and critics alike hail Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world - which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave founded two bands by the age of 15: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions.

At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic. At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin' Alright”. The rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented both Dave's and Traffic's legacy, and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today.