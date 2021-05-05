Darrin Bradbury Shares Video For New Track 'Pizza & Drugs'

"I've been an addict all my life, all types, big and small," said Nashville storyteller Darrin Bradbury while explaining the inspirations behind his latest track, titled "Pizza & Drugs". "I've been addicted to drugs, food, television, applause, love, sex, good conversation, highways, skateboards, colors, mopeds, booze, words, and brush strokes. People who aren't addicts tend to understand it's something you're born with but often don't get it's something you die with regardless of whether you're using or not."



Directed by Joshua Shoemaker, the song's new video is quite literally filled to the brim with pizza and pills. Listen and watch it below.

"This song, along with all the other songs is just another attempt to shout something into the bowels of a void before it swallows you," Bradbury continues. "Go get high to it, see what it says - but if you do, I'd recommend you go bold: do a drug your mama would gasp at, find yourself belly down on motel carpet staring at the foot of a bed counting dust bunnies with a little blood coming out ya nose. Or just order a pizza - cuz life is what it makes of you when you go out trying to make something of it..."



Last month Bradbury released the song "Deanna, Deanna", his first new music in two years. "The punk graced song has more than enough charm to stay with you well after you hear it, if you're already not hitting repeat to play it over and over," said Closed Captioned. Listen to it HERE.



Bradbury's critically acclaimed album Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs was released 2019. Upon its release No Depression of the record: "Darrin Bradbury spins magic, both dark and light, out of the mundane...Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs almost never acquiesces to hopelessness without finding some little twist of humor or moment of wonder to relish."

Photo Credit: Weston Heflin