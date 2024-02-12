Dark Electro Pop Siren Charli Lark Releases Her Fiery Emotive Single 'Limbo'

Lark brings the energy of a strong woman that has fought her battles and risen as a phoenix from the ashes with her newest release “LIMBO.” 

Feb. 12, 2024

Dark Electro Pop Siren Charli Lark releases with a vengeance her fiery emotive single, “LIMBO” with a premiere at WONDERLAND MAGAZINE.  

“I left a long relationship that I had struggled so hard to fix while I was still in it. But little by little all these pieces inside me had been dying. My heart had been breaking for a long time, my mind had been closing, and by the time I actually walked out the door, there was nothing left to revive. So, for me, when I finally decided to let go and move on, it was just complete freedom, no looking back. But there's this gap, this limbo, between where you are and where the other person is, and they just can't get that you're already gone,” says Lark. 

The bombshell baddie quips “LIMBO” is a breakup song but she's not heartbroken. “LIMBO” is a moving on, too little too late song about that tense time right as a relationship runs dry. When you give a thousand wasted chances and finally have had enough. And there's no saving it because she's already gone. Her heart and mind left a long time ago, and her body is just a matter of time.”

Some of the UK's best remixers are working with Lark: LIMIT3R, CHARLOTTE VAN DE PEER, RUFF LOADERZ, WILSON and UNTIDAWN LIMIT3R to get her message out to the dancefloors and attack UK Dance Charts. “'LIMBO' has that sense of freedom, that alive feeling, and that's exactly how I want to feel in the club!” Lark exclaims.   Lark is hard at work in the studio bringing more emotive, vulnerable yet fiercely triumphant tunes to reflect the Mirrorballs in clubland. 

Growing up in Louisiana, pursuing music as a passion was no small feat for Charli despite the rich musical history of cities like New Orleans. Transplanted from New Orleans to a small town in northern Louisiana through high school, Charli sang all throughout her childhood. “I started singing at fairs and talent shows, before I got into acting,” she remembers. 

Music still stayed at the forefront, and by the time she reached college, she was taking part in local open mic nights. But the small town mentality, coupled with a lack of opportunities left Charli feeling as though her musical aspirations had to take a backseat. “I had to make money,” she explains, “and so after I left college, I took corporate jobs."

While working in corporate America, Charli still wrote songs and sang, ultimately moving to New York City in the hopes of making her passion a profession. It was there that she met her ex-husband, and the two married, had children and bounced between coasts—eventually landing in Idaho. Over the years, her relationship grew in toxicity, and while adjusting to motherhood(plus still keeping a marriage together), Charli kept her songwriting sharp as a form of therapy.

However, going from a high-powered corporate job on the coast to being sequestered in a rural town in a tumultuous marriage took its toll on Charli, and one day she simply had enough. “It might have looked like a breakdown, but now I know it was a breakthrough.”

At the heart of her work, Charli Lark aims to inspire through experience.  Her music is designed to hit you in your core, while remaining intensely personal to her journey.  “I want to make music that impacts, that makes a person feel, that carries my energy through to others, and maybe helps alchemize something within them.”  



