Darius Rucker Releases 'Ol' Church Hymn' Featuring Chapel Hart

Multi-Platinum star and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker reveals new music with today's release of redemptive ballad "Ol' Church Hymn" featuring rising trio Chapel Hart. The song comes on the heels of another collaboration from Rucker and the group, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the "America's Got Talent" season finale earlier this month on NBC.

Written by Rucker together with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James, the gospel-inspired love song features Rucker's rich baritone vocals, praised by Billboard as "one of the most distinctive voices of country's modern era," joined by the three-part harmony of Chapel Hart to profess a born-again love in the joyful chorus.

The new duet follows recent releases "My Masterpiece" and "Same Beer Different Problem" in previewing a forthcoming solo project. Fans can also see Rucker perform new music live as he brings the inaugural Riverfront Revival festival to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. on Oct. 8 and 9, with Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, SUSTO and more joining him on the lineup. Limited tickets remain available for purchase here.

With the NFL season underway, Rucker also continues to blend his passion for music and sports, returning for a second year of the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, expanding from 22 to 27 items due to popular demand. The 2022 collection includes something for every fan, including t-shirts and outerwear, shorts and pants and more.

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel," one of the Top 5 best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with "Beers And Sunshine" in 2021. New songs "My Masterpiece," "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol'Church Hymn" featuring Chapel Hart are available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn.

Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line available at NFLshop.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

Lights, cameras, microphones, a prayer and HERE THEY GO! Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with. These ladies have found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spunk and share it with listeners around the world.

In 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT's Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help up and coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Gabby Barrett... to name a few. This Mississippi trio's music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of "International Group of the Year" as well as "International Song of the Year" for the single "You Can Have Him Jolene" in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including "Group of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for their sophomore release "The Girls Are Back In Town."

