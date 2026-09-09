Darius Rucker Releases New Song I BELIEVE via MCA Nashville

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Three-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-Diamond certified superstar Darius Rucker returned Sept. 9 with new song 'I Believe,' out now via MCA, marking his first new music since his 2023 album Carolyn's Boy.

Written by Rucker alongside Eric Paslay, Wayne Hector and producer Steve Robson, 'I Believe' is a deeply personal yet universally relatable song about holding onto hope, love and truth when the world feels uncertain. Built around a message of perseverance and faith in what carries us through difficult moments, the song serves as a reminder that even in the darkest seasons, there is always a path toward the light.

'I call it my love letter to America,' he reflected during a recent appearance on 'The Dan Patrick Show,' where he performed an acoustic preview of the song. 'The way the world is, where we are right now – I believe in us.'

When all the lies you're hearing

Are louder than the truth

You're scared to take a chance

Because you're too afraid to lose

When everything you're feeling's just a different shade of blue

Don't give up, give up on you

'Cause I believe in love

I believe in truth

I believe that hope's a place

You'll always come back to

I believe in light

'Cause I have seen the proof

And I believe that darkness is the place we battle through

'I think we all have moments when we wonder if things are ever going to get better,' Rucker says. 'For me, this song is about remembering what you believe in when everything around you makes that hard. I believe in love. I believe in truth. I believe there's always hope, and I believe in the people listening to this song. Sometimes you just need that reminder to keep going.'

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (22x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and he won his third career GRAMMY Award in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of 'Wagon Wheel,' one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time and one of the few Country songs to amass over a billion streams on Spotify. His new song 'I Believe' is available everywhere now, following his 2023 album Carolyn's Boy plus his New York Times bestselling memoir 'Life's Too Short,' released via Dey Street in 2024.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $6.2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius and Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, with his Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics line of NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA and WWE apparel available via Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee in addition to serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Jim Wright



Photo Credit: Jim Wright

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