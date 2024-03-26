Daphnique Springs To Self-Release Comedy Special 'SINGLE FEMALE” On YouTube

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actress, writer and content creator Daphnique Springs is self-releasing her stand-up special, DAPHNIQUE SPRINGS: SINGLE FEMALE, on YouTube April 11, 2024. Filmed at the iconic Comedy Cellar in New York, Springs offers her fresh take on the highs and lows of dating, relationship struggles, societal pressures, and more in her first-ever special.

SINGLE FEMALE is directed by Mike "The Homeless Pimp" Lavin (“Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” “Jared Freid: 37 & Single,” “Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy”), and produced by 3 Nuts Studios. Springs and Liz Furiati (“Joe List: Enough for Everybody”) serve as producers.

Known for her distinctive mix of sharp wit and pointed sarcasm, Springs continues to solidify her status as a force in the stand-up scene, headlining comedy clubs and theaters across the country. Reaching over 8 million followers across her social media platforms and amassing more than 134 million views on YouTube, Springs began her ascent to popularity creating original comedic sketches.

In 2018, Springs was selected as one of the “New Faces of Comedy" at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, where her journey to being chosen for the prestigious showcase was closely documented for the Amazon Prime docuseries “Inside Jokes.” In addition to stand-up, Springs' television appearances includes “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC), “The Comedy Get Down” (BET), “All Def Comedy” (HBO), “Punchline” (FOX), “Bring The Funny” (NBC), “Laughs” (FOX), “Pause with Sam Jay” (HBO), and “Last Call with Carson Daly” (NBC).

Most recently, Springs starred alongside Michelle Mitchenor (“Chi-Raq,” “Lethal Weapon”) and Jess Hilarious (“The Breakfast Club,” “Rel”) in the BET+ biopic “First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story,” directed by Vivica A. Fox.