Danny Wright Releases PRAYERS: SONGS OF REFLECTION AND INSPIRATION

Internationally renowned pianist and composer Danny Wright, known for his contemporary piano, pop instrumentals, new age, and inspirational music, released Prayers: Songs of Reflection and Inspiration, his latest CD and what he considered one of his most special releases to date.

Available on Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora, his music will uplift spirits and offer musical devotions.

"This album is music for reflection, to give peace, and to inspire " explains Danny.

The album includes six original songs written by Danny and covers of some of his favorite songs and requests from fans. Songs include "You Raise Me Up," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "You Will Never Walk Alone," and "Hallelujah."

"I included a Barrow Manilow song, 'When October Goes,' because I met him when I was 16 years old singing in his backup choir. I thought he was wonderful."

He paid homage to the Carpenters with "Bless the Beasts and the Children." One very emotional song for Danny that he finally recorded was the theme song from the movie Born Free. "I still watch the movie and cry because I love animals so much," explains Danny. He also sang "Somewhere over the Rainbow," dedicated to his dog Baxter who appeared on stage with Danny before Baxter passed. Danny created a melody of "What the World Needs Now is Love" and "What a Wonderful World," blending his voice.

Danny has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and still wants to share his gifts with this new release. He is working on his last release, Black and White Bravo, a tribute to Barbra Streisand.

"I actually received a letter from Barbra [Streisand] last year. She wrote to me that she played my CDs during her dinner parties and played at her Barbra Streisand's Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. I put the letter next to her photo on my piano. She has always been my inspiration."

Danny has composed and performed a repertoire of show tunes, classical, contemporary, film scores, Broadway songs, and favorite artists. He has sold over six million albums since his debut in 1986 and has been named twice by Billboard as a Top 10 artist in the new-age music genre, with three of his albums in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Albums for three consecutive years.

Danny writes and sings inspirational music to uplift his audience by creating independent record label, WH Sound Studio, and releasing Collage: A Timeless Collection of Medleys, Reflections, Barbra Streisand: A Tribute, and Gifts from the Heart: Songs from God. He performed at the Schoenburg Hall in Los Angeles, Berklee Performance Center in Boston, and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

For updates, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/DannyWrightFanPage.